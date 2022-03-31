On the day two more LSU basketball players entered the NCAA transfer portal, new coach Matt McMahon picked up the first commitment for his 2022 recruiting class.
Corneilous Williams, a 6-foot-10 center from Hickory, North Carolina, tweeted he'll be joining the LSU program.
Williams was committed to Murray State before McMahon left on March 21 to accept the LSU job. Williams can make it official when the spring signing period begins April 13.
Williams joins transfers Kendal Coleman and Justice Hill in the fold as McMahon rebuilds the roster that lost center Efton Reid and guard Eric Gaines to the portal Thursday.
Those two bring to nine the total of LSU players in the transfer portal.
Reid, a five-star prospect and the crown jewel of LSU’s 2021 recruiting class as one of the nation's top 15 players, averaged 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in starting each of LSU's 34 games.
Gaines played significant minutes, whether it was coming off the bench or when starting while point guard Xavier Pinson was rehabbing a sprained knee.
Gaines, who played in all 34 games with eight starts, averaged 9.0 points and 3.3 rebounds.
He also was second on the team with 2.9 assists a game and led the Tigers in steals with 2.1 per game.
The only scholarship players from this year's team still on the roster are forwards Mwani Wilkinson and Alex Fudge.