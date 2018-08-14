The start of his college career with the LSU football team couldn’t have been any easier for Grant Delpit.

As a mid-term enrollee in Jan. 2017, he was on campus for only a couple of months before he seamlessly moved in at safety, where there was a huge void after All-American Jamal Adams entered the NFL draft.

Delpit quickly earned his stripes in spring ball and capped it with a starting assignment in the spring game, which was followed by 10 starts in his first season with the Tigers.

“Yeah, it was moving pretty fast there,” Delpit said last week. “But as the season went on, things slowed down a little bit.”

Drawing comparisons to the ball-hawking Adams, the sturdily-built 6-foot-3, 203-pounder wound up fourth on the team with 60 tackles. He also had one interception, broke up eight passes and had 3½ tackles behind the line.

But, as Delpit readily admitted, it could have been better.

While there were a career-high nine tackles and his first career interception in a 40-24 thrashing of Ole Miss, there was the pick that got away — and the one in the Syracuse game and maybe another one or two along the way.

They were just a few of the 24 would-be interceptions LSU defenders dropped in the past two years, a statistic new safeties coach Bill Busch harps on every day — before, during and after practice.

“In my freshman year, probably the big stage got to me a little bit,” Delpit said. “It was about seeing everything and just knowing how everything works in practices and workouts and all that.”

There was an important takeaway from the ups and downs.

“If you work hard during the summer and spring, fall is going to be easy,” he said.

He was limited, however, in what he could do over the summer after breaking his left collarbone in the spring game on April 21 and having surgery two days later.

The injury occurred when Delpit leaped into the air to break up a pass and landed hard on the Tiger Stadium turf.

The recovery period was estimated to be 6-8 weeks, but he was full-go and ready for action when LSU started spring practice on Aug. 4.

“I was worried at first, but they assured me it was going to be all right after they did the surgery,” Delpit said. “They said I would be back 100 percent by (preseason) camp.”

Delpit didn’t have to be reminded that injuries that require surgery are sometimes more mentally-taxing.

“It’s just a mindset because they fixed everything in there,” he said. “It’s not going to mess up any more, so it’s just me getting back in the swing of things.”

That meant getting back to work under Busch, the former Ohio State defensive coordinator who was brought in to work with the safeties.

With Busch on staff, it allowed Corey Raymond to work exclusively with the cornerbacks which should be beneficial to both position groups in the long run.

“We get a lot more reps and stuff like that … a lot more coaching,” Delpit said. “Coach Corey also helps out a lot, so it’s just a good deal for us.”

The energetic Busch has impressed Delpit so far in their short time together along with a deep stable of safeties in John Battle, Ed Paris, Eric Monroe, JaCoby Stevens and Todd Harris.

“Coach Busch came from a defensive coordinator job, so he knows what he’s talking about,” Delpit said. “He’s always talking to us and trying to instill in us to always communicate. He definitely knows what he’s talking about, so I just try to take from what he knows and try to bring it to the field.”

From that, he hopes to build on his strong freshman season.

“I really want to see my game grow,” Delpit said. “I had a couple of missed tackles and I want to limit the big plays and stuff like that.

"That all starts on the practice field by going hard in practice, grinding in practice. If you go hard in practice, the games are easy.”