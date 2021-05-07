LSU women’s golfers Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone were named first team All-Southeastern Conference selections Thursday, while teammate Carla Tejedo Mulet was named to the SEC All-Freshman team. Tigers senior Kendall Griffin was named to the SEC women’s golf community service team.
It is the second straight year for Lindblad to be named to the first team, while Stone was a second-team selection in 2020. Tejedo Mulet is the third Tiger in two seasons to be named to the all-freshman team.
Lindblad has a 70.26 stroke average, on pace to break her school record (70.33) from 2020. Stone is second on LSU’s team with a 72.11 average, while Tejado Mulet is fourth at 73.63.
LSU hosts the NCAA Baton Rouge regional, Monday-Wednesday at the University Club.