LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson kicked off his first recruiting class by signing the No. 1 Class of 2022 with a hefty bullpen of 12 pitchers.
"I think it's really balanced group," Johnson said. "I always use the analogy that pitching staff is like the offensive line in football, where if that group or unit is not right, it's really hard to win at a high level."
The top 10 recruiting classes featured six teams from the SEC. Vanderbilt came in at No. 2. The rest: No. 4 Ole Miss, No. 5 Arkansas, No. 6 Mississippi State and No. 8 Auburn.
LSU's class of 21 players includes two members of the 18U Team USA baseball team, 13 players ranked No. 1 in their position in their prospective states and four of the top junior college pitchers in the nation. The class, he said, was a combination of what came from the previous staff and new relationships.
Gavin Guidry, the No. 1 shortstop in Louisiana and member of the 18U national team, was an important athlete to retain in the class. Johnson said the day after his introductory press conference, he welcomed Guidry to campus on a visit. Johnson described him as a twitchy and explosive infielder, but also someone who is highly regarded nationally as a two-way player.
"USA baseball picks the 20 guys that they think are the top guys relative for what they're trying to do, and Gavin made that Team USA as a two way player," Johnson said. "It's safe to say you'll see him on the field and on the mound at LSU."
Johnson said his reasoning for signing four junior college pitchers, including Nate Ackenhausen (LHP, Eastern Oklahoma State), Kaleb Applebey (RHP, Wabash Valley CC), Jacob Misiorowski (RHP, Crowder CC) and Adrian Siravo (RHP, Weatherford CC) came from a recognized need for experienced players in 2023.
Ackenhausen's left-handed breaking ball causes trouble, he struck out 56 batters through 28 innings last season. Applebey, a 6-foot-7 multi-sport athlete, has a 97-mph fastball. Misiorowski, one of the class' more recent commits, Johnson noted as having major-league potential with a menacing fastball and "wipeout," slider. Recruiting coordinator Dan Fitzgerald discovered Siravo at the Texas junior college championships, and was a Cape Cod League All-Star.
Athleticism also highlighted the class as two of the players are also highly-touted football players. Applebey, was a highly-recruited tight end, while left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling was a four-star outside linebacker. He also noted Justin Crawford runs a 6.11 in the 60-yard dash, a game-changing speed that defenses will fear.
The highest-rated recruit of the class was Paxton Kling, the No. 14 overall prospect by Perfect Game from Central High School in Roaring Springs, Pennsylvania. Kling is an outfielder who also has a lot of power at bat and was a member of the 18U national team alongside Guidry.
While the first day of the fall signing period saw much success, Johnson will await the MLB Draft to see who remains, but he's confident that most will stay.
"It's very difficult to get to Omaha without future major league players on your roster," Johnson said. "If you look at guys that stay in the major leagues for a long time, most of those guys actually come from college baseball."
Class of 2022 Signed Players:
Nate Ackenhausen, LHP, Owasso, Okla. (Eastern Oklahoma State)
Kaleb Applebey, RHP, Mount Carmel, Ill. (Wabash Valley CC)
Nick Bronzini, LHP, San Ramon, Calif. (California HS)
Micah Bucknam, RHP, Abbotsford, British Columbia (Mennonite Educational Institute)
Justin Crawford, OF, Las Vegas, Nev. (Bishop Gorman HS)
Gavin Guidry, SS, Lake Charles, La. (Barbe HS)
Griffin Herring, LHP, Southlake, Texas (Southlake HS)
Jared Jones, C, Marietta, Ga. (Walton HS)
Michael Kennedy, LHP, Troy, N.Y. (Troy HS)
Paxton Kling, OF, Roaring Springs, Pa. (Central HS)
Jacob Misiorowski, RHP, Grain Valley, Mo. (Crowder CC)
Aiden Moffett, RHP, Mount Olive, Miss. (Taylorsville HS)
Brady Neal, C, Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy)
Jaden Noot, RHP, Oak Park, Calif. (Sierra Canyon HS)
Mic Paul, OF, Salt Lake City, Utah (Olympus HS)
Mikey Romero, SS, Menifee, Calif. (Orange Lutheran HS)
Zeb Ruddell, OF, Monroe, La. (Neville HS)
Chase Shores, RHP, Midland, Texas (Midland Lee HS)
Adrian Siravo, RHP, Gilmanton, N.H. (Weatherford [Texas] CC)
Robby Snelling, LHP, Reno, Nev. (McQueen HS)
Tucker Toman, 3B, Columbia, S.C. (Hammond HS)