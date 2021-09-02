The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of the season-opening matchup with UCLA on Saturday night in the Rose Bowl.
Wilson Alexander
LSU 37, UCLA 31
LSU will need time to settle into the game, but it won't make the same mistakes that let UCLA race out to a substantial lead in the Bruins' season opener. Though UCLA looked much better defensively than it did last season, the Tigers have more talent and speed. That will show up eventually, and LSU will pull ahead in the seocnd half.
Scott Rabalais
LSU 30, UCLA 27
I was planning to pick the Tigers to beat the Bruins by double digits. Then came Myles Brennan’s injury, reports of LSU’s struggles on the offensive line, and all the new pieces that must fit together for the Tigers to win in 2021. Now add UCLA’s confidence-building rout of Hawaii last week. LSU still wins, but as Lee Corso says, “Close. Close.”
Sheldon Mickles
LSU 30, UCLA 21
There are so many questions at this point, it's hard to figure out which is more important. Will LSU’s defense be improved? Who’ll carry the load for the running game? Can Max Johnson duplicate his solid performances in the final two games of 2020? All this against a UCLA team that has one game under its belt. But LSU finds a way to survive.
Zach Ewing
LSU 37, UCLA 33
There are a lot of factors against the Tigers here — displaced team with new coordinators facing an opponent that has already played a game and averaged nearly 10 yards per rush before garbage time against Hawaii. But Ed Orgeron's best quality might be his ability to get his team to play well in emotional circumstances. This certainly qualifies.