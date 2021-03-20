Despite a frigid shooting start, LSU men's basketball got the job done against St. Bonaventure in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but it only gets tougher from there.

Because the Tigers landed an 8 seed, that means they draw the toughest possible matchup in the second round, with the 1-seeded Michigan lying in wait after an 82-66 victory over former LSU coach Johnny Jones and Texas Southern.

So what's the lowdown on the powerhouse Wolverines out of the Big Ten? Here are five things to know before the Round of 32 showdown on Monday.

FLAWLESS START ... FUMBLED FINISH

Michigan landed a 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament by virtue of dominating their schedule. The Wolverines started the season with 11 consecutive victories, three of which came over ranked teams. But despite owning just four losses all season, three of those losses came after an 18-1 start.

Michigan closed out the regular season with losses in two of its final three games, and fell in the Big Ten Tournament to Ohio State. The Buckeyes were upset by 15-seed Oral Roberts in the first round. Even with a victory over Texas Southern, Michigan has a 3-3 record in its past six games headed into their matchup with LSU.

BALANCED ATTACK, NO LIVERS

The Wolverines attack in waves with three guards in the starting lineup and contributions up and down the roster. Michigan has three players averaging in double figures, but they'll be without one of them: forward Isaiah Livers.

The 6-foot-8 senior averaged 13.1 points and six rebounds over the course of the season, but suffered a stress fracture in his right foot late in the season. Michigan coach Juwan Howard didn't rule out a return for Livers during the NCAA Tournament, but termed it as being potentially "miraculous" if it were to happen. He was replaced in Michigan's semifinal loss by 6-foot-8 junior Boris Johns Jr., who struggled to 0-for-7 from the field but knocked down 7 of his eight free throws in the loss.

FAMILIAR FRANZ

Michigan's three-guard starting lineup is a bit a red herring for one big reason: Franz Wagner is a 6-foot-8 shooting guard.

The sophomore has long arms, a familiar name, and knocks down 3-pointers at close to 40%.

Why should the name be familiar? He's the younger brother of Moritz Wagner, the former Michigan center who led the Wolverines to the title game in 2018 before heading to the NBA. Michigan lost in the championship game to Villanova and Wagner was selected No. 25 overall by Los Angeles Lakers in the 2018 NBA draft. The elder Wagner (pronounced vahg-ner) currently plays for the Washington Wizards.

Franz has taken on a hefty piece of the scoring load for Michigan this season, scoring in double-digits in 15 of the Wolverines' 24 games heading into the NCAA Tournament.

JUWAN HOWARD BACK HOME

Michigan is no stranger to the tournament, and its coach is no stranger to deep runs by the Wolverines. Juwan Howard was a member of the Michigan teams dubbed the "Fab Five" along with the likes of Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson, notably the first team to ever make the NCAA Tournament championship with five freshman starters.

The team was featured in an ESPN documentary of the same name that aired in 2011.

That highly touted Michigan team never broke through for a title and had many of its tournament wins vacated to scandals that surfaced years later. Howard played 19 seasons in the NBA for 10 different teams, and won titles in 2012 and 2013 as a member of the Miami Heat.

In his two years coaching at Michigan after succeeding John Beilein, Howard has led Michigan to a record of 39-16.

A FAMILY AFFAIR

No, you're not imagining the resemblance: Juwan Howard's son, Jace, is a member of this year's Michigan roster.

But the 6-foot-7, freshman guard has had to work for his minutes this season behind a log-jam of veterans on the Wolverines roster. Howard has seen action in just 10 of Michigan's games this season, averaging just 3.2 minutes in those appearances and less than 1 point per game.