While three LSU basketball players have already applied for early entry into the NBA draft, two others are waiting to hear back from the league about their professional prospects.

LSU interim coach Tony Benford said Tuesday the coaching staff put in requests to the NBA undergraduate advisory committee last week for freshman guard Javonte Smart and freshman forward Emmitt Williams.

They also submitted a request for an evaluation for junior guard Skylar Mays, who surprisingly announced on Friday he would put his name in — following freshman forward Naz Reid on Wednesday and sophomore guard Tremont Waters on Thursday.

The announcements by Reid and Waters, who applied for the draft last spring before withdrawing and returning to school, were not unexpected.

Benford, who just returned to town after attending the Final Four in Minneapolis, said the coaching staff was hoping to hear back from the advisory committee later Tuesday on Mays, Smart and Williams.

“We requested feedback on them; we sent their requests in to the advisory committee,” Benford said. “We haven’t heard anything yet on them, so we’re just waiting for some information.

“We encourage them all to go through the process, so we’ll kind of see what happens,” he said. “I think that it’s helpful to get the feedback. Hopefully, they’ll get invited to some team workouts and maybe the combine. That’s a great experience, so we’ll see how it all plays out.”

Benford said freshman forward Darius Days and junior guard Marlon Taylor did not request an evaluation from the advisory committee.

Days told The Advocate on Saturday he isn’t going to apply for the draft. The deadline for underclassmen to declare is April 21 at 10:59 p.m.

“Darius is not going,” Benford confirmed Tuesday. “Darius is here and is working out. He’s committed to getting better … that’s what he’s doing.”

While Reid and Waters have announced they will apply for the draft, Benford said both are continuing to go to class.

Benford said neither player had yet to ask for an evaluation from the NBA advisory committee. The deadline to do that is Thursday at 10:59 p.m.

Reid, a 6-foot-10, 250-pounder, is projected as a first-round draft pick, but Waters doesn’t appear in most mock drafts.

“Personally, I think both of those kids are first-round picks,” Benford said. “(Scouts) may not have them there right now, but I think they’re that good.

“I talked to a lot of people at the Final Four, talked to a lot of scouts. The pro people asked me my thoughts; I just think they’re both underrated right now.”