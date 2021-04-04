The state senate’s Committee on Women and Children has summoned 10 powers that be from LSU involved in the school’s mishandling of sexual misconduct and domestic violence cases. They have been asked to appear on Thursday.

The 10, including most notably LSU athletic director Scott Woodward, football coach Ed Orgeron, and senior athletic department officials Verge Ausberry and Miriam Segar, are advised to attend or “submit a written statement” by Monday.

Here is my simple, unsolicited advice to the group:

Go. And tell the truth. The whole truth. The unvarnished truth.

LSU’s worst transgressions in this slow-motion car crash of sordid details have been to create a toxic culture on campus regarding sexual assault and violence cases. To, in the words of Scott Schneider, the lead counsel of the firm Husch Blackwell commissioned to create an independent report on this morass, “put victims in a position where they gave up.”

There existed such a systemic cover-up — there is no other term for it — that school leaders hid allegations of sexual harassment from female student workers directed at former football coach Les Miles to the point where they were truly shocking when they were finally revealed in the Husch Blackwell report.

We learned in that report for the first time that not once but twice, former athletic director Joe Alleva advised his superiors, interim president Bill Jenkins and his successor, F. King Alexander, to fire Miles for cause. That didn’t happen until Miles lost to Auburn to fall to 2-2 on the 2016 season.

Why go to such lengths to keep these cases quiet? To protect the brand of the school, of the athletic department, of the football program? To keep LSU, in a broad sense, from looking like a bad place where bad things happen.

This observation won’t qualify as news, but LSU ended up looking even worse because it hid. Because it covered up. Because it let administrators like Segar and Ausberry and one assumes virtually every other department on the campus to deal with these Title IX-related issues on their own, because LSU’s overarching Title IX office was left to subsist on crumbs, understaffed and underfunded.

The cover-up always makes things worse. There are a lot of smart people who have worked at LSU during all of this mess who have learned a lot of things and earned a lot of degrees. But they didn’t learn from Richard Nixon’s mistakes in Watergate. They didn’t learn from Teapot Dome. They didn’t learn from the mistakes of the Catholic Diocese of New Orleans.

One expects Woodward, who largely inherited this mess when he became athletic director two years ago, to appear before the committee. He was scheduled to go March 26, but the committee meeting ran so long that day he didn’t get his turn before it adjourned. There was no word as of this writing whether Orgeron will appear or submit a statement. Ausberry, according to the committee agenda, has already said he will be out of town Thursday and unable to attend.

Woodward should make it his business to make sure both men are there, or testify at another time, or at the very least submit a statement. Yes, Orgeron is right in the middle of spring practice. But he is also right in the middle of the he said/she said controversy regarding former Tigers running back Derrius Guice and Mercedes-Benz Superdome security guard Gloria Scott.

In emotional testimony last month, Scott told the committee that Guice sexually harassed her in 2017 when she was working at an elevator entrance during the state high school football championships. She indicated she spoke to Orgeron about Guice, who asked her to forgive the “troubled child.”

Orgeron released a statement on a local radio show Tuesday saying “I truthfully do not remember speaking with Ms. Scott.” This came four days after LSU released a statement saying Orgeron did not speak to her.

I don’t know who is telling the truth between Orgeron and Scott. Perhaps, as is quite often the case, the truth lies somewhere in the middle, and the discrepancy in their accounts is based on honest recollection (or lack of it).

From LSU’s perspective, it is incumbent on Woodward, Orgeron, Ausberry and Segar to eventually testify in some form. If there is more information to come out that is damaging for them and/or LSU, so be it.

As everyone at LSU should have learned to this point, engaging in a cover-up or a sweeping under the proverbial rug only ends up making the problem much worse.