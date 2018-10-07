A quick rundown of LSU's opponent on Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs ...
THE BASICS
KICKOFF: 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium
TV: CBS
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7
SERIES: LSU leads 16-13-1
LAST MEETING: Georgia 44, LSU 41 (Sept. 28, 2013 in Athens, Ga.)
ON GEORGIA
RECORD: 6-0 (4-0 Southeastern Conference)
RECENT RESULTS: Defeated Missouri 43-29, defeated Tennessee 38-12, defeated Vanderbilt 41-13
OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Jake Fromm, running back Elijah Holyfield, wide receiver Mecole Hardman
DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Cornerback Deandre Baker, safety J.R. Reed, linebacker D'Andre Walker
RUMBLINGS: After coming so close to winning the CFP title last January, Georgia's at it again. The Bulldogs were a bigger favorite to win the SEC East than Alabama in the West at SEC Media Days — and they're showing why.
ON THE BULLDOGS OFFENSE
Fromm picked up where he left off from his sensational freshman season and leads a balanced attack that nets 245.2 rushing yards and 240.0 passing yards a game and ranks fifth in total yards in the league (485.2). The 'Dogs have scored at least 38 points in their four SEC wins.
ON THE BULLDOGS DEFENSE
It's out of the frying pan and into the fire for LSU after facing Florida's strong defense. Like their potent offense, Georgia have some bite on this side of the ball. The Bulldogs rank second nationally in allowing 13.0 points per game and seventh in giving up 283.2 yards a game.
Sheldon Mickles