Something clicked for Tyler McManus last weekend.
The LSU catcher was batting .115 entering a three-game series against Texas A&M, but he hit his first home run in the bottom of the fifth inning against the Aggies on Friday. He added another one on Saturday in addition to recording the game-tying RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to make the score 7-7.
“I was really proud of Tyler this weekend,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said Monday. “I mean, that was a big load. Those are four-hour games, and we're having high pitch count innings. He really did what I would just call ‘chiefed’ it out in the third or fourth inning to the finish line (Sunday) and got a really good game, so I'm really proud of him for that.”
The Samford transfer has started all but one game behind the plate since starting catcher Alex Milazzo exited the March 5 game against Texas with a knee injury.
It took a few games for McManus to tap into the slugger that he was at Samford, where he hit .346 (65 for 188) with 11 home runs, two triples and 13 doubles.
Before the A&M series, McManus had gone 3 for 26, but he hit .444 (4 for 9) with two homers, four RBIs and three runs last week during the Tigers' first Southeastern Conference series. He also drew two walks in the final game and scored once.
“I think every day is a day to build, and you’ve got to take confidence into every at-bat, even when you’re struggling because if you don’t take confidence into your at-bat, you’re going to struggle even more,” McManus said Friday. “I try to keep a clear mind and focus on my approach, and every new pitch is a new pitch.”
McManus is expected to stay in the starting role until Milazzo’s return, which was estimated to take 2-4 weeks after his evaluation March 5. Milazzo participated in batting practice Monday, but McManus was back in the starting lineup for Wednesday night's game against Louisiana Tech.
“He’s my locker buddy. We’ve got a great relationship,” Milazzo said about McManus on Feb. 25. “We build off each other, you know. We're down there working together every single day. He pushes me and I push him, and I think that's what makes great teams great.”