LSU head coach Ed Orgeron went into further detail about the air conditioning in the Texas visitor's locker room while on the weekly SEC coaches teleconference call Wednesday.

The update came two days after Orgeron told reporters that the locker room did not have air conditioning and that the team brought blowers for the game.

"We put blowers on the floor Friday so we could have some ventilation," Orgeron said, adding he was told there was no air conditioning.

Orgeron said he called Louisiana Tech, Texas' week one opponent, prior to LSU's trip to Austin and decided to bring the blowers as a "precautionary measure."

According to official stats, the game-time temperature was 98 degrees.

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said in a written statement that Orgeron's comments were the "first we've heard of any issues in that area" and that "we've confirmed that our air conditioning in the visiting locker room is in good working order."

Orgeron was then asked about Texas' return trip to play at LSU next season.

"I'm sure we've got a plan or two to make them as comfortable as they can possibly be," he said.