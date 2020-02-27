A brief recap of LSU’s 81-66 loss to Florida in Gainesville on Wednesday night:
The good
There wasn't much to choose from here, but Emmitt Williams fought hard all night after coming off the bench in the midst of Florida's early 9-0 flurry. Williams scored 25 points — just two off his career-high — and had three rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal. He also drew five fouls. Williams scored 17 of LSU's 35 points in the second half.
The bad
In its first game with Florida on Jan. 21, LSU had a healthy 50-32 edge in points in the paint in an 84-82 win over the Gators. Florida changed that around completely on Wednesday night, especially in the first half when the Gators had a 34-14 advantage. UF wound up with a season-high 48 points in the lane to LSU's 38.
Player of the game
Emmitt Williams gets the nod after he came off the bench for the second game in a row and tried to get his team back in the contest after Florida blew out to an early lead. A native of Fort Myers, Florida, the 6-foot-6 forward scored 25 points in doing yeoman work against Florida's big men. He was 10 of 12 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.
Key stat
Minus-12 — LSU was outscored 14-2 by Florida in points off turnovers. The good news is the Tigers had just eight turnovers, one of their lowest totals of the season; the bad news is they forced the Gators into just five miscues.
Who's next?
LSU (19-9, 10-5 SEC) will host Texas A&M (14-13, 8-7 SEC) at 11 a.m. Saturday in a game to be televised by ESPN2. Texas A&M had won three games in a row and four of six to work its way into the top half of the SEC standings prior to a 69-60 loss to league-leading Kentucky on Tuesday night.