Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Friday marks 72 days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 72, Glenn Dorsey:
72 Glenn Dorsey
DT, 2004-07
2007 Lombardi Award
2007 Bronko Nagurski Trophy
2007 Outland Trophy
2007 Lott Trophy
All-American and All-SEC 2006-07
LSU fans loved Glenn Dorsey, a homegrown defensive star from just down the road from Tiger Stadium at East Ascension High in Gonzales.
Dorsey loved them right back. That love, and a nagging shin injury from the 2006, weighed heavily in his momentous decision to return for his senior season in 2007.
“You see 1-year-old girls at the games in cheerleader outfits,” Dorsey said. “She doesn’t know what’s going on, but she’s out there cheering for us. That’s what I think of when I’m tired in a game. Here’s a 90-year-old guy out there at the game. He can’t do much, but he’s pulling for LSU.
“I love playing in that kind of environment. I love being around LSU.”
Born in 1985, Dorsey was known as “Putt” as a young child. The story went that the only time he would get up and walk as a toddler was when a commercial for Putt-Putt miniature golf came on the television. But perhaps Dorsey’s development really had to do more with his severely bowed legs, legs that required metal braces when he was 3-years-old.
Rated as the No. 2 prospect in Louisiana for the Class of 2004, Dorsey put the college football world on notice from his very first collegiate snap, forcing a fumble against Oregon State. As a sophomore in 2005 he was in the defensive tackle rotation behind All-Americans Kyle Williams and Claude Wroten, filling his role until his breakout season in 2006.
Despite being double-teamed most of his junior season, Dorsey piled up 64 tackles (third on the squad) with 8.5 for losses. He was named to five All-American teams as the Tigers rolled to an 11-2 record and wound up No. 3 in the final polls after crushing Notre Dame 41-14 in the Sugar Bowl.
LSU lost four first-round draft picks after the Sugar Bowl, including quarterback JaMarcus Russell as the No. 1 overall pick to the Oakland Raiders. Dorsey could have been the fifth, but he wanted to return for a chance to win a championship. He was a big reason the Tigers started the 2007 season at No. 2 in the preseason polls and never fell outside the top five despite two triple-overtime losses to Kentucky and Arkansas.
Even with those losses, the Tigers would win the BCS national championship, beating Ohio State 38-24 after outlasting a raft of two-loss contenders in the wildest college football season ever. Meanwhile, Dorsey was sweeping up just about every award he could get. In addition to his consensus All-American status, Dorsey captured the Lombardi Award, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Outland Trophy and the Lott Trophy, the first LSU player to win those awards. They made him the most decorated defensive player in the history of a program that has long prided itself on that side of the ball.
With LSU fans from 1 to 90 watching Dorsey get showered by purple and gold confetti after beating Ohio State and getting to kiss the BCS trophy’s Waterford crystal ball, the once bow-legged kid from Gonzales went out the way every senior hopes to go out: as a champion.
“Even if you’re from a small town,” Dorsey would tell youngsters when he spoke at schools in the Baton Rouge area, “you can dream big and make things happen.”
A few months later, Dorsey went with the fifth overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft to the Kansas City Chiefs, at the time the highest-drafted LSU defensive player ever (end Tyson Jackson would go third to the Chiefs in 2009). Dorsey played five seasons in Kansas City and four more with the San Francisco 49ers before retiring in 2016.
CAREER STATS
Year G-GS Tackles Sacks FR INTs
2004 12-3 18 0 1 0
2005 13-1 28 3 0 0
2006 13-13 64 3 0 0
2007 14-14 69 7 0 0
TOTALS 52-31 179 13 1 0
OTHER GREATS
Robert Dugas, T, 1976-78
Charles Alexander’s lead blocker, an All-American and NFF Scholar-Athlete in 1978 and All-SEC in 1977.
Alex Hurst, T, 2009-11
Earned All-SEC honors on LSU’s 2011 SEC title team.
Todd McClure, C, 1995-98
Gerry DiNardo’s first commitment in 1995 was an All-SEC pick in 1997 and an All-American in 1998.
Stephen Peterman, G, 2000-03
All-American on LSU’s 2003 national title team; earned All-SEC honors in 2002.
Charles “Bo” Strange, T/C, 1958-60
Starting right tackle on 1958 team; All-SEC pick all three seasons.
Karl Wilson, DE , 1983-86
Two-time All-SEC selection in 1985-86.