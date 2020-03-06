LSU continues a weekend series against UMass Lowell on Saturday afternoon.
You can find key information about Saturday's game in the three-game series and see live updates once the first pitch is thrown below.
WHEN: 4 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RADIO: WTGE-FM, 100.7 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 22 by Collegiate Baseball. UMass Lowell is unranked.
RECORDS: LSU is 9-5. UMass Lowell is 4-7.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – So. RHP Landon Marceaux (1-0, 2.45 ERA, 18.1 IP, 4 BB, 14 SO); UML – Sr. RHP Collin Duffley (1-2, 4.15 ERA, 13.0 IP, 12 BB, 4 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Coach Paul Mainieri wants LSU to build confidence this weekend during its final series before Southeastern Conference play. The Tigers have struggled to gain the swagger Mainieri is accustomed to seeing in his teams because they haven't found consistent success. This young group can begin to do that against UMass Lowell, which entered the series 4-6. The Tigers need to take the series — not just for the wins, but to gain confidence.