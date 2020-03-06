BR.lsuumasslowell.030720 HS 151.JPG
LSU second baseman Cade Doughty (4) throws to first base for the double play after tagging UMass Lowell third baseman Joey Castellanos (5) out, Friday, March 6, 2020, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU continues a weekend series against UMass Lowell on Saturday afternoon.

You can find key information about Saturday's game in the three-game series and see live updates once the first pitch is thrown below.

WHEN: 4 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

LIVE UPDATES: https://www.theadvocate.com/lsu

RADIO: WTGE-FM, 100.7 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 22 by Collegiate Baseball. UMass Lowell is unranked.

RECORDS: LSU is 9-5. UMass Lowell is 4-7.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – So. RHP Landon Marceaux (1-0, 2.45 ERA, 18.1 IP, 4 BB, 14 SO); UML – Sr. RHP Collin Duffley (1-2, 4.15 ERA, 13.0 IP, 12 BB, 4 SO)

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu

ON TWITTER: @whalexander_

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Coach Paul Mainieri wants LSU to build confidence this weekend during its final series before Southeastern Conference play. The Tigers have struggled to gain the swagger Mainieri is accustomed to seeing in his teams because they haven't found consistent success. This young group can begin to do that against UMass Lowell, which entered the series 4-6. The Tigers need to take the series — not just for the wins, but to gain confidence.

***

