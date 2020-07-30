LSU offered season-ticket holders alternative options for the 2020 season after the Southeastern Conference announced a 10-game, league-only schedule Thursday.

In an email to season-ticket holders, athletic director Scott Woodward said they can hold onto their seats by using a tax-deductible donation, rolling their tickets to 2021 or requesting a full refund.

"Because of important public-health guidelines, we are anticipating reduced capacity at Tiger Stadium," Woodward said. "Season-ticket holders and student tickets will be prioritized."

The SEC became the fourth major conference to implement a league-only schedule Thursday, a decision that eliminated LSU's rematch with Texas. Games will begin Sept. 26, three weeks after the original scheduled start date.

The SEC will announce revised schedules at a later date.

"We’re excited to welcome everyone back to Tiger Stadium in September and we will be in touch with you soon with more details on this plan," Wodward said. "I want to also stress safety for all of us. If you have a preexisting condition, feel sick, or have other safety concerns for you or your family, we want you to stay home and watch the games on television.

"Your support is important, however your safety and the wellbeing of your family is more important. We will continue to be in touch as our plans for fall sports unfold."