LSU point guard Khayla Pointer was named to the Associated Press All-America second team on Wednesday.
Pointer earned Sports Illustrated All-America second-team honors as well.
Pointer had her best year of her career for the Tigers, who finished second in the SEC and is enter the NCAA tournament as a No. 3 seed. The Tigers open NCAA tournament play by hosting Jackson State in the PMAC at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pointer was also named first team All-Southeastern Conference last week. Earlier this season she became the first player in LSU men’s or women’s history to put up 1,500 points, 500 assists and 500 rebounds in a career.
Averaging 19.0 points (No. 2 in SEC), 6.5 rebounds (No. 18 in SEC) and 5.2 assists (No. 2 in SEC), Pointer is on pace to set career marks in each of those categories.
Starting all 30 games, Pointer’s durability has been elite. She has played every minute of 13 games, including all 45 minutes of LSU’s overtime game against Missouri when she hit the game-winning layup with 5.7 seconds remaining. Pointer leads the SEC, averaging 36.9 minutes per game.