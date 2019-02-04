LSU sophomore Tremont Waters has been chosen as one of 10 candidates for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.

Now in its 16th year, the award recognizes the top point guard in Division I basketball. It's named for 1971 Hall of Fame inductee Bob Cousy, the former Holy Cross College and Boston Celtics star.

A national committee comprised of top college basketball personnel narrowed a list of 20 candidates that made up the preseason watch list to just 10 players.

Waters is averaging 15.1 points per game for the season, but is getting 19.4 per game in Southeastern Conference play for No. 21 LSU, which is 17-4 overall and 7-1 in the league.

The 5-foot-11 Waters is also averaging 6.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals in conference play, helping the Tigers to a share of second place with No. 5 Kentucky — one game behind top-ranked Tennessee.

He is first in the SEC in steals per game and ranks fifth in the nation. He's third in the league in assists and 24th in the country with four double-digit assists games.

Five finalists will be chosen in March before the winner is announced in April.

Waters and Tennessee's Jordan Bone are the only SEC point guards on the 10-man list.

The other candidates are Purdue's Carsen Edwards, Marquette's Markus Howard, Virginia's Ty Jerome, Nevada's Cody Martin, Murray State's Ja Morant, Gonzaga's Josh Perkins, Virginia Tech's Justin Robinson and Michigan State's Cassius Winston.