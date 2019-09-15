BR.lsunwstatemain.091519 HS 3215.JPG
Buy Now

LSU coach Ed Orgeron will lead his team into Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday to face Vanderbilt in the Tigers' SEC opener. The game will be televised on the SEC Network, the conference announced Sunday, with kickoff set for 11 a.m.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

The Southeastern Conference announced Sunday morning that LSU's game at Vanderbilt on Saturday will be televised on the SEC Network.

The league announced Monday that LSU's conference opener in Vanderbilt Stadium would kick off at 11 a.m., but the network lineup wasn't finalized until Sunday following the completion of Saturday's games.

After a sluggish start Saturday night, No. 4 LSU (3-0) rolled to a 65-14 win over Northwestern State in Tiger Stadium. Vanderbilt (0-2, 0-1 SEC) did not play Saturday after starting the season with back-to-back losses against Georgia and Purdue.

The LSU-Vanderbilt game is one of four games involving SEC teams that will kick off in the early time slot.

The other 11 a.m. starts include Tennessee at No. 9 Florida, Southern Miss at No. 2 Alabama and California at Ole Miss.

CBS has a doubleheader Saturday with a pair of top-25 showdowns.

No. 8 Auburn visits 16th-ranked Texas A&M in the 2:30 p.m. window before third-ranked Georgia hosts No. 7 Notre Dame in a 7 p.m. primetime matchup.

SEC TV Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 21

All Times Central

Tennessee at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN

LSU at Vanderbilt 11 a.m., SEC Network

Southern Miss at Alabama, 11 a.m., ESPN2

California at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Auburn at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Kentucky at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., SEC Network

South Carolina at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC Network (alt.)

San Jose State at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Notre Dame at Georgia, 7 p.m., CBS

Email Sheldon Mickles at smickles@theadvocate.com

View comments