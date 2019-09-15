The Southeastern Conference announced Sunday morning that LSU's game at Vanderbilt on Saturday will be televised on the SEC Network.
The league announced Monday that LSU's conference opener in Vanderbilt Stadium would kick off at 11 a.m., but the network lineup wasn't finalized until Sunday following the completion of Saturday's games.
After a sluggish start Saturday night, No. 4 LSU (3-0) rolled to a 65-14 win over Northwestern State in Tiger Stadium. Vanderbilt (0-2, 0-1 SEC) did not play Saturday after starting the season with back-to-back losses against Georgia and Purdue.
The LSU-Vanderbilt game is one of four games involving SEC teams that will kick off in the early time slot.
The other 11 a.m. starts include Tennessee at No. 9 Florida, Southern Miss at No. 2 Alabama and California at Ole Miss.
CBS has a doubleheader Saturday with a pair of top-25 showdowns.
No. 8 Auburn visits 16th-ranked Texas A&M in the 2:30 p.m. window before third-ranked Georgia hosts No. 7 Notre Dame in a 7 p.m. primetime matchup.
SEC TV Schedule
Saturday, Sept. 21
All Times Central
Tennessee at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN
LSU at Vanderbilt 11 a.m., SEC Network
Southern Miss at Alabama, 11 a.m., ESPN2
California at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Auburn at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Kentucky at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., SEC Network
South Carolina at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC Network (alt.)
San Jose State at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Notre Dame at Georgia, 7 p.m., CBS