Ole Miss’ only real option to hang with fifth-ranked LSU on Saturday night involved hitting home runs with its prolific, big-play passing game.
Sophomore safety Grant Delpit shut down that plan on the Rebels’ opening possession, setting the tone for a steady defensive performance in the Tigers’ 45-16 win at Tiger Stadium — their third consecutive in the series and seventh in nine meetings.
On second-and-15 from the Ole Miss 20, quarterback Jordan Ta’amu lofted a floater intended for wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, but Delpit raced over to make a diving interception near the Tigers sideline, giving LSU the ball at its own 47 just 11 seconds into the game.
So much for the Rebels’ explosive Ta’amu-Metcalf connection, which produced a 58-yard scoring hookup in the opening minute of a season-opening 47-27 victory at Texas Tech and a 75-yard touchdown on the opening play of a 62-7 loss to Alabama.
It was nothing new for Delpit, who also picked off a pass on Auburn’s first series leading to an early touchdown for the Tigers in their eye-opening 22-21 upset on Sept. 15 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
This time, his interception did not turn into any points — LSU kicker Cole Tracy hit the crossbar on a 53-yard field-goal attempt — but it let the Rebels know they would not get anything easy.
Ole Miss (3-2, 0-2 Southeastern Conference), which came in averaging an SEC-high 347.5 passing yards, left Tiger Stadium with only 178 in the air and zero scoring tosses for the first time this season. Aided by a series of drops, the Tigers (5-0, 2-0) limited Ta’amu to 116 yards on 10-of-24 passing in the first half while racing to a 22-point lead.
Sticky coverage helped, too. Kristian Fulton broke up two passes, and Terrence Alexander and Greedy Williams had one apiece. Ole Miss did not get a really big chunk until a scrambling Ta’amu found A.J. Brown for 35 yards to the LSU 4 right before the half, and by then, the Rebels already trailed 28-3.
Delpit finished off another series with his third sack of the year — tying Michael Divinity for the team lead — when Ta’amu could not find anyone open and held the ball too long.
Ta’amu helped out on one of the only plays when LSU let someone loose, overshooting DeMarkus Lodge after he got behind everyone down the sideline as the Rebels went three-and-out on their third series.
Without their customary quick strikes, the Rebels were overmatched, putting far too much pressure on a defense ranked 120th nationally in yards allowed and 111th in points allowed.
Metcalf, who has three catches of more than 50 yards, did not score a touchdown for the first time this season.
Brown, a first-team preseason All-America selection by the Associated Press, had eight catches but for only 68 yards early in the fourth quarter.
Lodge, who led the Rebels with 17.2 yards per reception last season, had nothing for more than 10 yards into the fourth quarter.
Delpit and the Tigers secondary, which has picked off at least one pass in each game this year, took away Ole Miss’ most dangerous players.