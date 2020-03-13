One of the rising questions amid the NCAA's mass event cancellation amid coronavirus concerns has been reportedly answered.
The NCAA's Council Coordination Committee has agreed to grant an extra season for athletes who had their seasons cut short in spring sports this season, according to Stadium.
The NCAA is still looking into what to do with the players who played in winter sports, the report said.
It's one of the most recent decisions in a series of similar actions within collegiate sports, coming less than 24 hours after the NCAA announced that it had canceled all championship games for its winter and spring sports.
The NCAA also reportedly canceled all on and off-campus recruiting until April 15.
The far-reaching cancellations included the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments in March, and the baseball and softball College World Series, which both were to be played into June.
As of Thursday, LSU's spring sports, including football, had continued practicing, since the Southeastern Conference had left such a decision to the discretion of its schools.
The teams were practicing under the possibility that play might again resume. They were operating under a timeline set by the SEC, which has still yet to enforce as drastic a suspension as the NCAA.
The SEC announced Thursday that it was canceling the remainder of its men's basketball tournament and suspending all regular-season competition for teams in all sports, as well as SEC championship events, until March 30.
The SEC gymnastics and equestrian championships were both canceled since they fell before the March 30 timeline.
When SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey addressed reporters at a news conference Thursday afternoon, he admitted: “I don’t have all of the answers” about when the league would actually return to play.
“It may not be March 30,” Sankey said. “It may be beyond. But that remains to be seen. We’ve identified a time frame where we can engage in conversation and in decision-making.”
The SEC's most recent decisions preceded the NCAA's action to eliminate its championships, and the conference stuck with its timeline, while the league's highest-ranking official appeared stunned and puzzled by the NCAA's decision.
“I hope we can learn more about what informed the NCAA’s decision to extend the championship cancellation … into those spring sports,” Sankey said on SEC Network. “It’ll be some important information for us to learn from, and I think use, as we make decisions.”
More than 1,000 people in the United States are now infected by COVID-19, and Louisiana reported 33 positive cases of coronavirus by Friday morning.
COVID-19 is a member of the coronavirus family, which includes viruses that cause common colds and others that result in more serious illnesses, such as SARS and MERS.
The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. Health officials said they believe it spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.