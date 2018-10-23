It's a simple message, but a demand that's unlikely to produce results: Free Devin White.
That message demanding justice for one of LSU's star players went up on 13 billboards around Birmingham, Alabama, where the SEC main headquarters is located.
The billboards were spurred by a questionable targeting penalty called against the Tigers linebacker in the fourth quarter of a win over Mississippi State. White tackled Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, and his helmet appeared to contact Fitzgerald's, prompting the call.
The electronic signs are simple, with the words"#FreeDevinWhite" spelled out in white lettering, outlined in gold over a purple background.
BOOM!— Bradford (@LSUbradford) October 23, 2018
All credit goes to Smalls on @TigerDroppings. Thanks to his efforts, the #FreeDevinWhite campaign raised over $6200, as of 3pm. Excess funds will go to the LSU Vet School Equine department. That donation currently sits at close to $2,500. pic.twitter.com/EsN9YMjxrl
The call was upheld after a video review, which meant White was ejected for the remainder of the game. Per NCAA rules, since the penalty occurred in the second half, White is also suspended for the first half of his next game. LSU has a bye week up next, meaning that missed half will come in a massive showdown against top-ranked Alabama in Baton Rouge on Nov. 3.
The call was disputed heavily around the state by fans, players and even political names like Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and political consultant James Carville, who penned an open letter criticizing the SEC.
Amid that reaction, the GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the billboards was created. It took just a matter of days for the campaign to blow past the initial goal of $4,150, intended to purchase "as many billboards as possible."
Any excess, which sat at $2,085 as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, is to be donated to the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine "in honor of Devin's love of horses," the campaign said.
LSU officials said on Monday that there had been "amicable" discussions with the league, but the suspension would not be reversed.