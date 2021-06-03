The NCAA tournament is finally here.
LSU starts the Eugene Regional against Gonzaga on Friday night, beginning coach Paul Mainieri's final run before his retirement. While the winner takes an advantage in the double-elimination bracket, the loser faces elimination the next day.
Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.
WHEN: 9 p.m. CT Friday
WHERE: PK Park in Eugene, Oregon.
TV: ESPNU
ONLINE: ESPN3
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is the No. 3 seed in the regional. Gonzaga is the No. 2 seed.
RECORDS: LSU is 34-22 overall. Gonzaga is 33-17.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — Jr. RHP Landon Marceaux (6-5, 2.26 ERA, 91.2 IP, 22 BB, 107 SO); GU — Jr. RHP Alek Jacob (7-1, 2.82 ERA, 76.2 IP, 17 BB, 103 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: How LSU approaches Jacob, and how its own ace, Marceaux, handles Gonzaga's lineup will determine the outcome of this game. LSU wants to use an opposite-field approach against Jacob and try to play small ball because home runs won't be easy to hit. On the flip side, coach Paul Mainieri wants Landon Marceaux to induce contact early in the count so his pitch count doesn't rise too fast. The longer he goes, the better chance LSU has to move into the winner's side of the bracket.