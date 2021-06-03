BR.lsubaseball.052921 HS 510.JPG

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri walks on the field as LSU holds practice, Friday, May 28, 2021, at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge after it was announced that he would retire after 15 years at the helm of LSU's baseball program.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

The NCAA tournament is finally here.

LSU starts the Eugene Regional against Gonzaga on Friday night, beginning coach Paul Mainieri's final run before his retirement. While the winner takes an advantage in the double-elimination bracket, the loser faces elimination the next day.

Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.

WHEN: 9 p.m. CT Friday

WHERE: PK Park in Eugene, Oregon.

TV: ESPNU

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

ONLINE: ESPN3

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is the No. 3 seed in the regional. Gonzaga is the No. 2 seed.

RECORDS: LSU is 34-22 overall. Gonzaga is 33-17.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — Jr. RHP Landon Marceaux (6-5, 2.26 ERA, 91.2 IP, 22 BB, 107 SO); GU — Jr. RHP Alek Jacob (7-1, 2.82 ERA, 76.2 IP, 17 BB, 103 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: How LSU approaches Jacob, and how its own ace, Marceaux, handles Gonzaga's lineup will determine the outcome of this game. LSU wants to use an opposite-field approach against Jacob and try to play small ball because home runs won't be easy to hit. On the flip side, coach Paul Mainieri wants Landon Marceaux to induce contact early in the count so his pitch count doesn't rise too fast. The longer he goes, the better chance LSU has to move into the winner's side of the bracket.

Email Wilson Alexander at walexander@theadvocate.com

View comments