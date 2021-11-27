STILLWATER, Okla. — The outcome of Saturday's Bedlam game between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma could impact LSU's pursuit of Sooners coach Lincoln Riley.
No. 7 Oklahoma State (10-1) is hosting No. 10 Oklahoma (10-1) in rivalry's third top-10 matchup ever. It is a battle for not only a spot in the Big 12 title game, but also an outside spot as the Big 12's representative in the College Football Playoff.
If Oklahoma wins, Riley's team will travel to Arlington, Texas, for a rematch against Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship. Though the chances are remote, the Big 12 champion could find itself in the College Football Playoff.
An Oklahoma berth in the Big 12 title game could complicate LSU's pursuit, as coaches typically don't leave their current when they're still in the midst of a championship run.
An Oklahoma State win could work in LSU's favor, as the Sooners would be eliminated from contention for both the Big 12 championship and playoff. The Cowboys would take on the No. 9 Baylor Bears (9-2) in Arlington.