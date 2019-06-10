The rest of the incoming recruiting class for LSU football arrived on campus last week, and on Monday, the school released the jersey numbers that the new players would be wearing in the 2019 season.
The 2019 recruiting class, which ranked No. 5 nationally according to 247Sports, is entering summer workouts with the rest of the team, although Ed Orgeron said last week that junior college transfer Soni Fonua and freshman inside linebacker Donte Starks have not yet arrived on campus because they needed to complete academic requirements.
The team's top running back recruits will be wearing adjacent numbers. Destrehan High's John Emery (No. 2 overall running back) will wear No. 4, and Southern Lab's Tyrion Davis-Price (No. 8 running back) will wear No. 3.
Ruston High's Ray Parker will wear No. 85, a number typically worn by receivers. The 6-foot-5, 233-pound Parker is listed as a tight end, and Orgeron said on national signing day that he would start at tight end, although some recruiting sites listed him as an offensive tackle.
Incoming placekicker Cade York will have to live up to his No. 36 number, which was worn by Lou Groza Award finalist Cole Tracy in 2018. Orgeron and special teams coach Greg McMahon have spoken highly of York, and McMahon has said that York will be the team's placekicker once the 2019 season begins.
Cornerback Derek Stingley (No. 24), nose tackle Siaki Ika (No. 62), offensive lineman Charles Turner (No. 69) and junior college transfer T.K. McClendon (No. 84), all enrolled in January and received their numbers before the spring game.
Marcell Brooks will wear No. 9, which was worn by teammate Grant Delpit last season. Delpit, a senior this season, will wear No. 7.
Orgeron said they can use Brooks in many of the same ways they used Delpit, who was a unanimous all-American in 2018.
Here's the rest of the number listings for the incoming LSU players:
Numbers for incoming LSU football players
No. 3 Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, Southern Lab
No. 4 John Emery, RB, Destrehan High
No. 5 Devonta Lee, WR, Amite High
No. 8 Peter Parrish, QB, Central High (Phenix City, Ala.)
No. 9 Marcel Brooks, S, Marcus High (Flower Mound, Texas)
No. 12 Donte Starks, LB, John Ehret High
No. 14 Maurice Hampton, DB, Memphis University High (Arlington, Tenn.)
No. 16 Jay Ward, CB, Colquitt County High (Moultrie, Ga.)
No. 24 Derek Stingley, CB, Dunham School
No. 25 Cordale Flott, CB, Saraland High (Saraland, Ala.)
No. 26 Kendall McCallum, LB, Oxford High (Oxford, Ala.)
No. 29 Raydarious Jones, CB, Horn Lake High (Horn Lake, Miss.)
No. 33 Trey Palmer, WR, Kentwood High
No. 36 Cade York, K, Prosper High (Prosper, Texas)
No. 50 Quentin Skinner, SNP, Buford High (Buford, Ga.)
No. 53 Soni Fonua, OLB, Mesa Community College (Salt Lake City, Utah)
No. 58 Kardell Thomas, OL, Southern Lab
No. 59 Desmond Little, OLB, Vigor High (Prichard, Ala.)
No. 62, Siaki "Apu" Ika, NT, East High (Salt Lake City, Utah)
No. 69 Charles Turner, OL, IMG Academy (Canton, Ohio)
No. 75 Anthony Bradford, OL, Muskegon High (Muskegon, Mich.)
No. 78 Thomas Perry, OL, Teurlings Catholic High
No. 84 T.K. McClendon, TE, Copiah-Lincoln Community College (Soperton, Ga.)
No. 85 Ray Parker, TE, Ruston High
No. 94 Joseph Evans, DL, Haynesville High