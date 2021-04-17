LSU was three outs away from clinching the series and No. 5 South Carolina was getting more frustrated by the inning as LSU pitcher AJ Labas retired the last eight batters he faced in order.
The Tigers had a two-run cushion and only needed to hold on to the end of the seventh because Saturday’s double header shortening both games on the final day of the series.
That would prove to be one inning too long as South Carolina would plate four runs in the top of the seventh, rallying to a 4-2 victory.
Labas allowed a pair of lead off singles to start the top of the seventh, followed by a sacrifice bunt that moved both into scoring position. Despite what had been a sparkling outing up to that point, Labas’ day ended there as LSU brought in closer Devin Fontenot.
Unfortunately for Fontenot, the stage had already been set for disaster. So when a deep fly ball to the right field warning track popped in and out of Dylan Crews’ glove, South Carolina jumped on the opportunity to tie the game with one out in the seventh.
Two at bats later, the Gamecocks took the lead on a two-run double down the left field line by Brady Allen.
LSU put together a few loud outs in the bottom of the seventh, but nothing that came close to flipping the score.
The Tigers (21-13, 4-10 SEC) and Gamecocks (23-10, 9-5) started a Game 3 rubber match at 2:30 p.m.
The first game was a stark reversal of fortune for LSU, which was on track for a much-needed SEC series win. The Tigers dropped their first three SEC weekends before claiming their first win last weekend against Kentucky. A win on Saturday would have marked two straight SEC series wins and their first over a ranked opponent.
LSU jumped ahead early Saturday with an RBI double to left field from third baseman Cade Doughty that scored Gavin Dugas from second. It originally looked as if the Gamecocks made the throw home in time, but catcher Colin Burgess couldn’t hold on to the ball through the tag.
The Tigers scored again in the second inning on a sacrifice fly by second baseman Zach Arnold.
That’s where the offense stopped, though, putting the game on the shoulders of Labas to maintain the lead.
Labas did what he could with four strike outs and only three hits through the first six innings, but faltered as his pitch count reached into the mid-80s. He was credited with the first two runs but not the loss. That went to Fontenot.
Labas also passed the century mark on Saturday with 100 career strikeouts.