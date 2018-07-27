The curious case of Kristian Fulton is getting a fresh look from the NCAA.
A lawyer for Fulton said Friday that the NCAA has scheduled a hearing on Fulton’s suspension that could possibly happen as soon as next week based on new evidence in his case.
Fulton has been serving a two-year suspension since February 2017 for a using another person’s urine as his own for an NCAA drug test.
“Today the NCAA Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sport agreed to re-open the appeal of LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton based upon ‘new information,’ ” attorney Don Jackson tweeted Friday. “Fulton was suspended for two competitive seasons based upon allegedly ‘tampering’ with a testing sample.”
The implications of the hearing are huge for Fulton and LSU. If the suspension is lifted, Fulton could be eligible this season, and the Tigers could have a starting cornerback to play opposite preseason All-American Greedy Williams. Fulton, an Archbishop Rummel grad, was the No. 1-ranked prospect in Louisiana for the Class of 2016, according to Rivals and 247Sports, and the No. 3 cornerback prospect nationally.
Fulton posted a one-word message on his Twitter account Friday: “Blessed!!”
LSU begins practice Aug. 4 and opens the 2018 season Sept. 2 against Miami in Arlington, Texas.