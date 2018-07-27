fulton.031318
LSU defensive back Kristian Fulton stands on the sidelines before kickoff against Southern Miss, Saturday, October 15, 2016, at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

The curious case of Kristian Fulton is getting a fresh look from the NCAA.

A lawyer for Fulton said Friday that the NCAA has scheduled a hearing on Fulton’s suspension that could possibly happen as soon as next week based on new evidence in his case.

Fulton has been serving a two-year suspension since February 2017 for a using another person’s urine as his own for an NCAA drug test.

“Today the NCAA Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sport agreed to re-open the appeal of LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton based upon ‘new information,’ ” attorney Don Jackson tweeted Friday. “Fulton was suspended for two competitive seasons based upon allegedly ‘tampering’ with a testing sample.”

The implications of the hearing are huge for Fulton and LSU. If the suspension is lifted, Fulton could be eligible this season, and the Tigers could have a starting cornerback to play opposite preseason All-American Greedy Williams. Fulton, an Archbishop Rummel grad, was the No. 1-ranked prospect in Louisiana for the Class of 2016, according to Rivals and 247Sports, and the No. 3 cornerback prospect nationally.

Fulton posted a one-word message on his Twitter account Friday: “Blessed!!”

LSU begins practice Aug. 4 and opens the 2018 season Sept. 2 against Miami in Arlington, Texas.

