LSU and baseball programs across the country have received roster relief next season, alleviating concerns with a surplus of players expected to arrive in college baseball.
The NCAA lifted 35-man roster limitations Wednesday, letting teams carry an unlimited number of players. Coaches can now offer less than 25% of a scholarship to accommodate the larger numbers, and players allowed on scholarship increased from 27 to 32. The changes will last one academic year.
Though baseball programs did not receive more scholarships or money to use on their rosters — they still have 11.7 total scholarships — the decision helps coaches who faced widespread roster crunches.
"We were hoping for some relief on the 11.7 as well," LSU coach Paul Mainieri said on 104.5 ESPN's Hangin' with Hester. "That did not come. It remains to be seen how much the relief on the 35-man roster and those other rules will factor."
With the MLB draft lasting five rounds and the NCAA granting extended eligibility to all spring-sport athletes, college baseball will likely have more players next season.
Under previous restrictions, teams didn't have enough spots for their current players and incoming recruiting classes.
"The 35-man roster would be helpful," Mainieri said. "You hate to have to cut a player loose from your squad just to be within roster limits. We'll see if it's going to factor in and how much it'll factor in once the draft goes through.
"It may be we'll be underneath our 35-man limit. It may be we'll be underneath our 27-man scholarship limit, and we won't need to talk to any players about reducing their scholarships."