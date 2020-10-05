Starting defensive tackle Glen Logan will start in the Missouri game this Saturday, LSU coach Ed Orgeron told reporters Monday, which means the senior will make his debut after missing the first two games of the season.
Logan did not dress out for either of LSU's games against Mississippi State or Vanderbilt. Orgeron did not offer specifics for why Logan wasn't playing, but he said Logan will be back for LSU's Week 3 home game against Missouri.
"Glen Logan will not be available this week and he will be available for Missouri," Orgeron said last week.
Joseph Evans, who moved back to defense from the offensive line to help with depth, started in Logan's place at defensive tackle against Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. The 6-foot-1, 319-pound redshirt freshman has recorded six total tackles this season.
Sophomore Siaki "Apu" Ika has been the other starting defensive tackle when LSU used four linemen.
Orgeron has often said he felt comfortable with the depth of the defensive line. Senior Neil Farrell, the defensive line's leading tackler in 2019, returned to the team after initially opting out. Former junior college transfer Soni Fonua is also available, along with true freshman Jaquelin Roy.
The 6-foot-3, 339-pound Logan, a Destrehan High graduate, moved inside from defensive end, where he recorded 20 tackles, 2½ tackles for loss and 1½ sacks in 2019.
The Tigers' four-man defensive front was already entering the season without its other projected starting defensive tackle, Tyler Shelvin, who opted out of the season to prepare for the NFL draft.