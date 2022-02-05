As Southeastern Conference women’s basketball enters its final month of regular-season play, not much seems assured beyond No. 1-ranked South Carolina’s spot at the top.
Tennessee (8-2) is a clear-cut second but has dropped two of its past three. Four teams — LSU, Florida, Georgia and Ole Miss — are one game back at 6-3, with Mississippi State (5-4), Missouri (5-5) and Arkansas (4-5) still within striking distance. The top four in league play get a double bye to the third day of the SEC tournament.
Although LSU clearly seems headed for the NCAA tournament and possibly a first-round host role, LSU coach Kim Mulkey is encouraging her team to keep blinders on and not assume anything.
To that end, Mulkey has eased up on the grind of practice and game preparation while the team had its second bye in three weeks. Players took two days off and the veteran coach said she believes in keeping them focused.
“Don’t stay on the floor long,” she said.” You can’t keep them long or you lose them. Same thing in the film room. Get your point across.”
Mulkey also slips in a surprise field trip now and then, recently a trip to an ice cream parlor.
“It was just a change, they didn’t know where we were going,” she said. “We went for about hour 25 minutes. Keeping them fresh, excited.
“I want them to play as if they’re not in the NCAA tournament. We play every game like we need just one more win. I want them to be hungry now like when we started. Don’t become content. We have not arrived.”
Vote of confidence
Florida’s 25-point victory against Tennessee raised some eyebrows. It also compelled Mulkey’s unsolicited support for Gators’ interim coach Kelly Rae Finley, who was promoted when Cam Neubauer resigned in July amid allegations of racial and other verbal abuse of players, assistants and trainers.
The Gators have won six of their past seven games after an 0-2 start and losing one of its best players, Lavender Briggs, for the season with a shin injury.
“I don’t understand why that girl hasn’t been named the head coach yet,” Mulkey said. “What else does she have to do? What are you waiting on, for somebody else to hire? That’s not taking up for a friend. I don’t know her, but I know what I see.”
Murky future
With the announcement of LSU’s NIL jersey deal for football players, Mulkey was asked about the prospects for women’s basketball and other sports. She admitted she, like most coaches, are feeling their way through fundamental changes in college athletics in general.
Mulkey said a large group of businesses met with LSU officials and coaches and all were still learning.
“It used to be boosters stay away and now it’s like the wild, wild, West,” she said. “I would imagine we’re going to have our share. I would imagine businesses have already inquired with our compliance people about us. We’re not allowed to talk to businesses. We will be finding out businesses are signing NIL deals with athletes when you find out. They can go do whatever they want and never ever tell me.
“Boosters and donors have been scared and threatened not to do anything for years. A lot of them are still gun shy and don’t understand what they can do to help. It’s here to stay.”
Gusters update
Mulkey previously addressed freshman Hannah Gusters’ absence from last Sunday’s Kentucky game as a “coach’s decision” but suggested in Friday’s news conference the former McDonald’s All American is still having maturity issues.
Gusters has been in the regular eight-player rotation all season but has now missed five games, four from a suspension, and the Kentucky game. She’s averaging 16.7 minutes, the most among reserve post players.
“It was my decision; the other coaches didn’t know about it,” Mulkey said. “Flow of the game. She’s practiced hard. You may get 30 minutes the next game. It was a coach’s decision and I shared it with nobody.”
Gusters averaged 10.3 minutes per game at Baylor last season and played behind two more experienced players. She’s in the same situation at LSU.
“She has to stay focused on basketball, go to school and focus on getting better every day,” Mulkey said. “It’s our job as coaches to put her in position to look good, gain confidence. But she has to do her part too. She may be the biggest kid we have but she’s only 19 years old.”
Game reset
The Arkansas at Ole Miss game originally scheduled for Dec. 30 has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 22.