No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 2 LSU
3 p.m. • CBS
The rematch from their 2018 contest, a game in which LSU dominated then-No. 2 Georgia from start to finish, means a whole lot more with the SEC title on the line. It's big for the Tigers, obviously, but the Bulldogs know what a win would mean — on a couple of levels.
No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 6 Oklahoma
11 a.m. • ABC
Baylor slowed Oklahoma down a little in their regular-season matchup Nov. 16, but the Sooners did come all the way back from 25 points down for an overtime win to end Baylor's hopes of an undefeated season. So this one should be anything but a gimme for OU.
No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 1 Ohio State
7 p.m. • Fox
When they met on Oct. 26, Wisconsin played Ohio State straight up and trailed 10-7 in the third quarter when the Buckeyes went off. Ohio State scored the next 28 points to win handily, but Wisconsin has to be confident it can hang with the No. 1 team in the land.
No. 20 Cincinnati at No. 17 Memphis
2:30 p.m. • ABC
It's déjà vu for these two as they get together again after meeting last week. Memphis is trying to clinch the top CFP ranking among the Group of Five, which would net them a New Year's Six bowl. But Cincinnati isn't out of it yet, so that should make tuning in worthwhile.
UL-Lafayette at No. 21 Appalachian State
11 a.m. • ESPN
This one is a double-déjà vu game. UL and Appalachian State play for the fourth time in the past 413 days for the Sun Belt title. App State took all three games, but had to grind out a 17-7 victory on Oct. 9 in Lafayette against a UL team that went on to a school-record 10 wins.
