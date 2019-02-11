The first weekend series of the 2019 LSU baseball season is almost here as the No. 1/2-ranked Tigers will play three different teams in three days at Alex Box Stadium.

Since it's opening weekend here are a few helpful details for fans going to the game -- or staying home to watch them.

No TV (but you can still watch live)

LSU's games against UL-Monroe (7 p.m.), Army (2 p.m.) and Air Force (3 p.m.) won't be aired live on television, but you can still watch the games live via SEC Network+.

SEC Network+ provides thousands of digital-only events to fans through the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets and OTT streaming devices (like Roku and Apple TV) and on computers via ESPN.com.

You can also listen to the Friday and Sunday games on the LSU Sports Radio Network. On Saturday, the game can be heard locally in Baton Rouge on 100.7 FM.

Projected starting pitchers

Friday vs. ULM: RHP Zack Hess (7-6, 5.05 ERA last season)

Saturday vs. Army: RHP Landon Marceaux (first start)

Sunday vs. Air Force: RHP Eric Walker (8-2, 3.48 ERA in 2017; missed 2018 after Tommy John surgery)

Weather forecast

Early February isn't exactly the best time for baseball weather, but it doesn't appear like the tarp crew will be needed.

Friday night will be chilly with lows dipping into the mid-40s.

Saturday afternoon calls for mostly sunny skies with highs in lows 60s and lows in the mid-40s.

Sunday afternoon will be sunny again with highs in the mid-60s and lows bottoming out around 50.