Former LSU lead defensive analyst Roy Anderson returned to the NFL after spending one season in Baton Rouge, joining the Minnesota Vikings as an assistant defensive backs coach, the franchise announced.

Anderson will start his 15th season in the NFL. Before arriving at LSU in 2019, he spent two seasons as the safeties coach with the Chicago Bears after coaching the secondary for four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

Anderson helped research and create game plans for a talent-rich LSU defense, a unit that ranked 31st nationally in scoring defense (21.9 points allowed per game) and could produce as many as seven defenders selected in the upcoming NFL draft.

Among possible first-rounders is safety Grant Delpit, who won the Thorpe Award for nation's top defensive back.

Anderson, a Florida native and former Howard University quarterback from 1997-2001, was a graduate assistant under former LSU coach Nick Saban in 2004, and he got his start in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens as a player personnel assistant in 2005.

Anderson is the most recent of eight total LSU analysts to leave campus for a full-time job after the Tigers' national championship season.

He was part of a rise in analyst staff members, which bulked up the number of behind-the-scenes assistant coaches, who, by NCAA rules, cannot have direct coaching responsibilities with players and are mostly used to break down film and help create game plans for the team.

Former LSU lead defensive analyst Kevin Cosgrove left Baton Rouge to become Texas Tech's linebackers coach, offensive analyst Jorge Munoz joined former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda's staff at Baylor as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach, and offensive analyst DJ Mangas joined former LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady with the Carolina Panthers as an offensive assistant.

Former offensive analyst Blaine Gautier is now a wide receiver coach at McNeese State, and defensive analysts Dennis Johnson is a defensive line coach at Baylor, Kenechi Udeze is a linebackers coach at Vanderbilt, and Ronnie Wheat is a safeties coach at Nevada.

Former graduate assistant John Decoster also left LSU to be a full-time tight ends coach at Old Dominion.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron has since added four analysts to his coaching staff, including Samford offensive coordinator Russ Callaway, Youngstown State defensive coordinator Donald D'Alesio, former Tulane and Saints assistant Carter Sheridan and Cleveland Browns assistant Tyler Tettleton.

