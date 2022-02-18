CLEARWATER, Fla. — McKenzie Redoutey and Shelbi Sunseri each hit three-run homers and the No. 21 LSU softball team notched a 10-2 mercy-rule win over No. 7 Oklahoma State on Friday afternoon in the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Tournament.
The Tigers (5-2) were coming off an inconsistent opening weekend in which they dropped two of their first six games. Their trip to Florida marks a step up in competition, with games against Washington, Notre Dame, Michigan and Texas Tech.
LSU played Washington late Friday night in its second game of the day.
The Tigers fell behind 2-1 to Oklahoma State (5-2) in the third inning of Friday's opener, but their lineup came alive after that.
LSU scored two runs in the fourth on an RBI single by Savannah Stewart and a sac fly by pinch hitter Jordyn Perkins.
The Tigers scored another run in the fifth when Clara Briggs scored from third on a Georgia Clark bunt. Redoutey later launcher her three-run homer off Oklahoma State reliever Morgan Day, bringing in Stewart and Clark.
LSU added three more runs on Sunseri's two-out homer in the top of the sixth.
The Cowgirls were coming off a win over No. 19 Michigan earlier in the day.
The Tigers play Notre Dame at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by No. 16 Michigan at 4 p.m. Saturday.