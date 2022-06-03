Entering the 8th inning, LSU baseball looked like it would be heading to the loser's bracket of the Hattiesburg Regional, trailing Kennesaw State 11-4.
However, the Tigers bats came alive in a big way, and put themselves in position to complete one of the most improbable come-from-behind victories.
The comeback started with back to back RBI singles by Jacob Berry and Josh Pearson, and the ball kept rolling after that.
SoCal Special@J_thompson_13 with the RBI double📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/OfnC9BElm9— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 4, 2022
LSU pulled ahead officially after star-player Dylan Crews knocked in three runs on a double, giving the Tigers a 13-11 lead.
He’s him.@__dc4__ | ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/hsFyxcgjdU— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 4, 2022
They would add an additional run to give LSU a 14-11 lead.
The Tigers would go on and win over Kennesaw State, completing their largest comeback of the season and set up a date with Southern Miss on Saturday.