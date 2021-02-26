Three games that will shape LSU’s postseason fate will be played over the next eight days, a fact that isn’t lost on Will Wade.
While the Southeastern Conference standings are tougher than usual to try and figure out because not every school will play a normal 18-game schedule, Wade was taking a long look Friday at what his team has to do coming down the stretch.
If LSU wins two of its remaining three games, the Tigers will secure a top-four finish in the league and earn a double-bye for the SEC tournament scheduled for March 10-14 in Nashville, Tennessee.
“We’ve got to get one of these double-byes in the tournament, that’s goal No. 1,” Wade said. “We’re going to need two out of these last three to get that. We’ve got a tough road ahead of us.”
The crucial stretch that will also greatly impact the NET rankings for the NCAA tournament begins for LSU at 1 p.m. Saturday against No. 20 Arkansas in Bud Walton Arena.
Arkansas (18-5, 10-4 SEC) is the hottest team in the conference with eight wins in a row after smacking around league-leading Alabama 81-66 on Wednesday night.
The Razorbacks haven’t dropped a game inside the league since Jan. 16.
On the other hand, LSU (14-7, 9-5 SEC) has a tough week ahead after falling at Georgia 91-78 on Tuesday night. The setback snapped the Tigers’ three-game winning streak that had them tied for second in the league race with Arkansas.
While Wade’s team is one game behind Arkansas in solo third, the Tigers are just a half-game ahead of 8-5 Florida (.615) and 9-6 Tennessee (.600) going into Saturday. Florida is at Kentucky and Tennessee is at Auburn.
LSU hosts Vanderbilt on Tuesday night, but then must go to Missouri on March 6 for a makeup of a Jan. 9 contest postponed by COVID issues within the Missouri program.
Wade noted he had to strike a balance Thursday in his approach to getting his team ready for Arkansas and the games that will follow after a lackluster 13-point loss at Georgia.
He had to point out the bad while trying to not beat them up, which would be his usual course of action after what he called an “embarrassing performance” Tuesday night.
“This is going to be a very challenging end to the season,” Wade said. “Certainly, there’s some things I wasn’t happy about with our energy, our effort, our enthusiasm. Those things need to be addressed, but also we’re coming down the homestretch.
“We’re positioned to finish strong. … We’ve got to keep our guys fresh, we’ve got to keep our guys excited to play.”
By doing it that way, he’s hoping that he'll get the desired results by pointing out the mistakes that were made at Georgia — which will pay dividends in the next week.
“We have to keep the happiness quotient high; this has been a grueling year and we have to make sure we strike the right balance,” he said. “It’s not our standards, (it) isn’t what we’re about. But we’ve got to keep it light.”
Even though Arkansas is on a serious roll, Wade would certainly take the performance the Tigers produced in a 92-76 pounding of the Razorbacks on Jan. 13 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Behind a twin double-double from Trendon Watford (23 points, 10 rebounds) and Darius Days (18 points, 13 rebounds), LSU led by as many as 31 points with six-plus minutes left in the first half and coasted to the win.
That night, however, Arkansas was without 6-foot-7 forward Justin Smith, who’s averaging 11.7 points and a team-best 6.7 rebounds.
Smith missed that game with an ankle injury as well as the next game at Alabama, a resounding 90-59 loss that led to a major turnaround for second-year coach Eric Musselman’s club.
“They’re playing great, they’re playing better than anybody in our league right now and they’ve done it consistently,” Wade said. “Smith coming back has really helped them. They’ve got a complete team.
“There was some fortune involved with that first game (in the PMAC) and how it went," he said. "This one will be vastly different from that game. … So it’ll be a huge, huge challenge.”