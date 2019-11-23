Big wins have become commonplace for LSU this season, but their victory over Arkansas helped the Tigers do something they hadn't since the 2011 season: Clinch the SEC West title.

The Tigers won 56-20 to move to 11-0 and face a date with Texas A&M next week in Tiger Stadium before a showdown with Georgia in the SEC Championship.

"It's going to be on," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said after the win, adding the 7-overtime marathon from last season is still very much in his memory.

Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow, who also played in the 74-72 loss, said he's "excited for Saturday" and the rematch.

But before LSU could get to their final regular season game, they had to face a scuffling Arkansas squad they were favored to beat by more than 40 points and had just fired its coach.

Burrow was efficient as he dismantled the Razorbacks defense, going 23 of 28 passing for 327 yards and three touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase led the team in receiving, catching six passes for 144 yards and two TDs, which extending his record-setting mark to 15 touchdown catches. Justin Jefferson also caught a touchdown pass among his 4 catches for 27 yards. His 12th touchdown catch moves him into a tie with Dwayne Bowe for the 2nd most in a single season in LSU history.

But the Tigers' most dominant offensive player again was Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who ran for 188 yards and three touchdowns on just six runs, including an 89-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Edwards-Helaire has now amassed 1,146 yards and 15 touchdowns on the season and rushed for more than 100 yards in four consecutive games.

He also added seven catches for 65 yards.

