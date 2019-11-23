Burrow was efficient as he dismantled the Razorbacks defense, going 23 of 28 passing for 327 yards and three touchdowns.
Ja'Marr Chase led the team in receiving, catching six passes for 144 yards and two TDs, which extending his record-setting mark to 15 touchdown catches. Justin Jefferson also caught a touchdown pass among his 4 catches for 27 yards. His 12th touchdown catch moves him into a tie with Dwayne Bowe for the 2nd most in a single season in LSU history.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire added his name to an elite list in the third quarter of LSU’s game with Arkansas on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
But the Tigers' most dominant offensive player again was Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who ran for 188 yards and three touchdowns on just six runs, including an 89-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Edwards-Helaire has now amassed 1,146 yards and 15 touchdowns on the season and rushed for more than 100 yards in four consecutive games.
LSU cornerback Cordale Flott (25) celebrates with LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) after Stevens sacked Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson in the second half of the Tigers' 56-20 win over the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) carries on the stop by Arkansas defensive back Joe Foucha (7) in the first half between the Tigers and the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) is surrounded by his teammates as they celebrate his touchdown in the first half between the Tigers and the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) stands on the field as he speaks with other members of the defense during a timeout in the first half between the Tigers and the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Former LSU great Shaquille "Shaq" O'Neal greets fans after being recognized on the field in the first half between the Tigers and the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) can't pull in the reception as it is broken up by Arkansas defensive back Kamren Curl (2) in the first half between the Tigers and the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver JaÕMarr Chase (1) pulls in a reception for the touchdown in the first half between the Tigers and the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver JaÕMarr Chase (1) and LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) celebrate together in the end zone after Chase scored in the first half between the Tigers and the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Matthew Chauvin, 6, sports his LSU drum major outfit while walking in front of LSU's Golden Band From Tiger Land comes down Victory Hill before LSU's football game against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU's Mike the Tiger mascot waves his flag as LSU's Golden Band From Tiger Land comes down Victory Hill before LSU's football game against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
The trombone section plays the LSU Fight Song as LSU's Golden Band From Tiger Land comes down Victory Hill before LSU's football game against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium on Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
The hard autumn light show the LSU cheerleader's shadows firing up the fans before the LSU team comes down Victory Hill before LSU's football game against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) knocks knuckles acknowledging the fans as the LSU team comes down Victory Hill before LSU's football game against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
Accompanied by his mother Breana Barton, right, Matthew Chauvin, 6, left, sports his LSU drum major outfit while walking in front of LSU's Golden Band From Tiger Land comes down Victory Hill before LSU's football game against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU's Mike the Tiger mascot acknowledges the fans as LSU's Golden Band From Tiger Land comes down Victory Hill before LSU's football game against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss (81) is stopped by Arkansas defensive back Jarques McClellion (4) on the carry in the first half between the Tigers and the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (90) pressures Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) in the first half between the Tigers and the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) is jammed up on the keeper by LSU defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (90), LSU linebacker Patrick Queen (8) and LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) in the first half between the Tigers and the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) celebrates after stopping Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) in the first half between the Tigers and the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Arkansas defensive back Greg Brook Jr. (9) breaks up a pass intended for LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) in the first half between the Tigers and the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Arkansas defensive back Joe Foucha (7) closes in on LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss (81) on the stop in the first half between the Tigers and the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) takes down Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) in the first half between the Tigers and the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU snapper Blake Ferguson (48) and LSU kicker Cade York (36) celebrate after the extra point is good in the first half between the Tigers and the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond coaches as LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) returns to game play in the first half between the Tigers and the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Arkansas running back Devwah Whaley (21) slips on the stop by LSU linebacker KÕLavon Chaisson (18) in the first half between the Tigers and the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) runs the ball in for a touchdown as Arkansas defensive back Jarques McClellion (4) gives chase during the first half of LSU's football game against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) runs the ball in after the catch for a touchdown as Arkansas defensive back Micahh Smith (26) and Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool (10) defend during the first half of LSU's football game against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) pulls in the touchdown pass as Arkansas defensive back LaDarrius Bishop (24) defends during the first half of LSU's football game against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) wraps up Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson (1) for the stop and a loss during the first half of LSU's football game against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd (5) is upended by LSU defensive back Maurice Hampton Jr. (14) for the stop during the first half of LSU's football game against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. (5) breaks up the pass to Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) during the first half of LSU's football game against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. (5) and LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) celebrate making the stop and forcing Arkansas to punt during the first half of LSU's football game against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) gets his hands on the ball to block the pass of Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson (1) but knocks the ball back to Jefferson during the first half of LSU's football game against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) looks for the pass as Arkansas defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. (9) defends during the first half of LSU's football game against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium on Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
Arkansas defensive back Kamren Curl (2) breaks up the touchdown pass to LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) as Arkansas defensive back LaDarrius Bishop (24) comes in to help during the first half of LSU's football game against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs for a first down as Arkansas defensive lineman Mataio Soli (11) gives chase during the first half of LSU's football game against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) and LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) dance in the end zone celebrating Jefferson's touchdown but are flagged for it during the first half of LSU's football game against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
Arkansas interim head coach Barry Lunney Jr. questions an official concerning a call on one of his defensive players during the first half of LSU's football game against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) runs into the end zone to score in front of Arkansas defensive back LaDarrius Bishop (24) in the second half of the Tigers' 56-20 win over the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU safety Grant Delpit (7) congratulates LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) after Stevens sacked Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson in the second half of the Tigers' 56-20 win over the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU running back John Emery Jr. (4) and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron embrace after Emery Jr. scored in the second half of the Tigers' 56-20 win over the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU running back John Emery Jr. (4) sprints past Arkansas defensive back Jarques McClellion (4) on his way to score in the second half of the Tigers' 56-20 win over the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU running back John Emery Jr. (4) makes a long run for a touchdown as Arkansas defensive back Jarques McClellion (4) defends during the second half of LSU's football game against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 56-20.
LSU running back John Emery Jr. (4) celebrates with the fans after scoring a long rushing touchdown during the second half of LSU's football game against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 56-20.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) chats with Arkansas linebacker McKinley Williams (49) on the field after LSU's football game against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 56-20.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron greets LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) on the sideline after Edwards-Helaire scores in the second half of the Tigers' 56-20 win over the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) celebrates after scoring late in the second half of the Tigers' 56-20 win over the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (15) celebrates with LSU running back John Emery Jr. (4) after Emery scored a long rushing touchdown during the second half of LSU's football game against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 56-20.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, left, and Arkansas interim head coach Barry Lunney Jr., right, meet at midfield after LSU's football game against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 56-20.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron sings the alma mater with his players during the second half of LSU's football game against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 56-20.
LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) celebrates after sacking Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson in the second half of the Tigers' 56-20 win over the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) sacks Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) in the second half of the Tigers' 56-20 win over the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) and LSU nose tackle Siaki Ika (62) take down Arkansas running back Devwah Whaley (21) on the carry in the second half of the Tigers' 56-20 win over the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU defensive back Maurice Hampton Jr. (14) forces Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) out of bounds on the carry in the second half of the Tigers' 56-20 win over the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) and LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss (81) celebrate after Edwards-Helaire scored in the second half of the Tigers' 56-20 win over the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) loses the ball as he is stopped by LSU cornerback Cordale Flott (25) as LSU linebacker Damone Clark (35) looks on in the second half of the Tigers' 56-20 win over the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.