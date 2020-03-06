When Jaden Hill stepped onto the mound inside Alex Box Stadium during the second game of a doubleheader opening weekend, he didn’t expect to throw a 97 mph fastball. The sophomore pitcher never remembered reaching that kind of velocity.
But playing his first game in almost a year, Hill fired a 97 mph fastball on his first pitch. By the time he left the game, Hill had struck out three batters with a fastball that has energized his teammates and the fans watching games. He reached 98 mph at least once.
“Dang,” Hill said, laughing, three weeks later. “I didn't know I could throw that hard. I didn't know I had that in me.”
When Hill made two starts last year, his fastball sat around 94 mph. Then an arm injury ended his freshman season. Once Hill returned for the final scrimmage of fall practice, he touched 97 mph.
Pitching out of the bullpen as LSU protects his health, Hill has not allowed a run entering LSU’s series this weekend against UMass Lowell. The right-hander has completed 7 ⅔ innings with 14 strikeouts.
Last weekend against Texas, Hill entered in the seventh inning. He pitched three scoreless frames to seal the win, mixing 98 mph fastballs with sliders and changeups that dove through the strike zone. He didn’t allow a hit.
“I don’t know why Hill’s in college to be honest with you,” Texas coach David Pierce said.
Hill’s fastball anchors his repertoire. The fastest pitch on the team by about 3 mph, it has made some teammates steal glances at the scoreboard when he throws. They have wanted to see 97 and 98 flash across the screen. A couple players expected to see 100 mph.
“I'm kind of curious because I know Jaden's a flamethrower type,” freshman second baseman Cade Doughty said. “It's always something to look at, but I've gotta stay focused.”
For LSU’s catchers, Hill’s fastball has made them process what they see quicker than when they catch other pitchers. The fastball arrives sooner than ones traveling 92 mph, giving the catchers less time to frame the pitch. The velocity creates extra force as Hill’s fastball smacks into their gloves.
“It seems like it's a really heavy ball,” junior Saul Garza said. “You can feel the difference.”
Garza caught Hill for the first time during fall practice last season. Then Garza tore his meniscus and Hill hurt his arm. Garza didn’t catch Hill again until preseason practice this January. He noticed the uptick in velocity, especially when he caught Hill’s first appearance this season.
“You don't have a lot of time to think,” Garza said. “You're trying to beat the ball to the spot as best you can. It's going a lot harder, and the impact it has on your glove is quite a bit more."
Though Hill’s fastball gives the catchers less time to react, they said his command has made their job easier. They don’t have to guess where Hill might throw the ball. He often hits their target.
Still, LSU’s catchers have to receive the ball in the pocket of their glove. Otherwise, a pitch pitch traveling almost 100 mph can sting their hands. And Garza said they can’t add more padding because if their gloves weigh too much, “98's going to blow right past you.”
“Trust your ability,” Garza said. “And just catch it.”
LSU plans for Hill to enter the starting rotation next season. When he moves out of the bullpen, Hill said his velocity will decrease so he can pitch deeper into games. He will have to conserve his energy in that role, but as long as he’s a reliever, Hill expects to have his 97 mph fastball.
“Be ready for it,” Garza said, smiling. “It's coming.”