COLUMBIA, S.C. — Will Wade showed last season he would do whatever it took to shake his team up when he benched All-Southeastern Conference guard Tremont Waters for the start of a game against Saint Mary’s.

On Saturday, with his team having lost four of five games, Wade again adjusted his lineup when forward Emmitt Williams took a seat for the start of the Tigers’ key game with South Carolina in Colonial Life Arena.

When LSU's lineup was turned in to the official scorer about 15 minutes before tipoff, Williams was out and redshirt freshman forward Aundre Hyatt was in for the first time in his career.

Williams, who had been part of the same lineup Wade rolled out for the past 17 games, started 24 games in a row after coming off the bench for the Tigers’ first two contests.

However, after Tuesday night’s 79-76 loss to Kentucky, Wade made it known that guard Charles Manning would get more playing time against South Carolina in his third game after returning from a fractured bone in his foot.

During his Friday news conference, Wade said the same thing about Taylor, who was sidelined for the first eight games of the season after twice having surgery on his foot between June and early November.

Both Manning and Taylor are regarded as solid perimeter defenders, but the 6-foot-5 Hyatt also has shown coaches that he can get he job done on the defensive end.

Hyatt has played in 25 of LSU's 26 games and is averaging 1.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Williams is averaging 13.5 points and 7.0 rebounds for the season. He's also averaged 13.5 points and is getting 6.5 rebounda in conference play.

Hyatt will be joined in the lineup by guards Javonte Smart and Skylar Mays and forwards Darius Days and Trendon Watford.