Throughout Central Florida's nation-leading, head-turning 25-game winning streak, star quarterback McKenzie Milton had unquestionably been the Knights' heart and soul.
Embraced by a fan base in ways few players experience, Milton was the physical embodiment of UCF’s rise to national prominence, his stardom growing with each win and each touchdown pass.
That special connection to the fans made it that much more devastating when he suffered a gruesome, season-ending knee injury in the Knights’ regular-season finale against South Florida on Nov. 23.
It would have been easy to write off UCF, a team suddenly without its star leader as the American Athletic Conference championship game loomed.
But backup Darriel Mack was more than ready to fill the role — and though his play might have surprised the rest of college football, it was utterly unsurprising to the rest of the Knights.
The redshirt freshman exceeded all expectations against Memphis, throwing for 348 yards and scoring six total touchdowns as UCF stormed back from a 17-point deficit to win 56-41.
The journey is far from over for Mack, who will have another chance to prove himself when UCF takes on LSU in the Fiesta Bowl on Tuesday.
“He’s been great in the meeting room, same guy that he was really in the lead-up to getting the opportunity against USF and in the championship game against Memphis,” first-year coach Josh Heupel said. “He’s got great urgency in the way he’s prepared since he got his first opportunity. He’s continued to grow as a player; has a lot of confidence in himself and guys around him do, too.”
Mack certainly couldn’t have expected to be in this position so early. Just last season, he was UCF’s third-string quarterback, a true freshman who never saw the field.
Now a 6-foot-3, 230-pound redshirt freshman from Norfolk, Virginia, he is excited for the opportunity to prove himself on one of the sport's biggest stages.
“Definitely excited,” he said. “Whether I’m playing or not playing, being on that stage with my brothers and being there in a New Year’s Six Bowl and that atmosphere is always good.”
Mack provides a different set of skills to UCF’s offense than Milton. Relying on his quickness to make up for his small size, the 5-foot-11 Milton was known for having an innate ability to sense pressure and make plays outside the pocket while evading defenders.
Mack, on the other hand, is perfectly comfortable trucking defenders. He had four rushing touchdowns against Memphis, powering his way into the end zone with relative ease. His self-confidence has only grown with more playing time.
“Pretty much just experience, getting those game reps, meaningful reps,” he said “That always helps, confidence-wise. Making plays when they need to be made.”
Mack had just a week’s notice to prepare for the AAC championship. This time around, he's had nearly a month — and he is already feeling the benefit of spending more time with the first team.
“It definitely helps me out. It’s just getting reps with the ones, just always being there,” he said. “Being in the building’s always good.”
Still, the Fiesta Bowl will be a greater challenge for a quarterback with just two career starts. LSU is the toughest opponent UCF will have faced, with an intimidating defense that can make inexperienced quarterbacks pay.
But Mack, who will be surrounded by a talented offense, is confident he can lead his team to another big win.
“They’re a great team; not gonna treat them lightly,” he said of LSU. “We’re gonna go in there and just try to play our game.”