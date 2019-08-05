LSU football is projected to win every game in 2019 with the exception of Alabama on Nov. 9, according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI).
The FPI algorithm, which calculates a team's strength based on returning players and other measurables, gives the Tigers a 25.2 percent chance to upset the Tide in Tuscaloosa, which hasn't happened since 2011.
According to FPI, LSU's other difficult matchups include Mississippi State (65.3 percent), Florida (70.3 percent), Auburn (71.8 percent chance), Texas A&M (73.4 percent) and Texas (74.4 percent).
The Tigers open the season Aug. 31 against Georgia Southern, a game FPI says LSU has a 99.6 percent chance of winning.
Despite being favored in all but one game, FPI says the Tigers only have a 1.6 percent chance of going undefeated.
