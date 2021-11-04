SEC Power Rankings
As the college football season steams into the first weekend of November, and cool weather starts to kick in, things are pretty much the way we thought it would be back in mid-July. Georgia, which is No. 1 in the first CFP rankings, has the SEC East title all wrapped up and No. 2 Alabama is in pretty good shape in the West despite its Oct. 9 loss to Texas A&M. Georgia and Bama are likely on a collision course to meet in the SEC title game, unless, of course, Auburn runs the table or the Tide winds up in a tie with the Aggies where each team has two league losses. That means the final four weekends are going to hold a lot of meaning for the West contenders. It starts Saturday with Alabama hosting LSU and No. 13 Auburn visiting No. 14 Texas A&M. Ole Miss, which has already lost to Alabama and Auburn, has to wait a week to get back into the West chase because it plays Liberty. The Rebels still have to face Texas A&M and Mississippi State. Speaking of State, it plays Arkansas with both teams seeking its sixth win of the season. The victor becomes the seventh SEC team to gain bowl eligibility. As always, enjoy.
Sheldon Mickles
1. GEORGIA
RECORD: 8-0, 6-0 SEC
PRV. RANK: 1
THIS WEEK: vs. Missouri, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Georgia by 38
STORYLINE: After easily sidestepping Florida last week, Georgia has two league games and two nonconference games left as it rolls toward the SEC championship game. Missouri and Tennessee are the final hurdles (if you want to call them that) in conference the next two weeks and neither are expected to give the Bulldogs a tussle.
2. ALABAMA
RECORD: 7-1, 4-1 SEC
PRV. RANK: 2
THIS WEEK: vs. LSU, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Alabama by 29
STORYLINE: Nick Saban doesn't believe in revenge, but he does believe in winning. He may not want to beat the living daylight out of Ed Orgeron and his wounded LSU team for what happened two years ago in Tuscaloosa, but he's certainly going to try and win the game in whatever fashion he needs to — nothing more, nothing less.
3. TEXAS A&M
RECORD: 6-2, 3-2 SEC
PRV. RANK: 4
THIS WEEK: vs. Auburn, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Texas A&M by 4½
STORYLINE: Despite an 0-2 start in the league, Texas A&M still has designs on winning the SEC West title. To do that, the Aggies first have to run the table, starting with its game Auburn, and have Alabama lose a game. A&M has played well, but since beating Bama, they've ripped Missouri and South Carolina. So this week is a real test.
4. AUBURN
RECORD: 6-2, 3-1 SEC
PRV. RANK: 6
THIS WEEK: at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Texas A&M by 4½
STORYLINE: Like this week's opponent, Auburn was left for dead after that near-embarrassment against Georgia State. But the Tigers have rebounded nicely with their lone loss since Sept. 18 being to Georgia. If they run the table, they'll be the SEC West champions. But they can't get ahead of themselves — especially this week.
5. OLE MISS
RECORD: 6-2, 3-2 SEC
PRV. RANK: 3
THIS WEEK: vs. Liberty, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Ole Miss by 9½
STORYLINE: Ole Miss had everything in front of it going into last week's game with an improving Auburn team. But injuries have taken a toll on Lane Kiffin's team, which will be under the gun in its nonconference matchup against Liberty. The Flames will certainly be ready considering they're led by former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze.
6. MISSISSIPPI STATE
RECORD: 5-3, 3-2 SEC
PRV. RANK: 10
THIS WEEK: at Arkansas, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Arkansas by 5
STORYLINE: State has won two in a row since a crushing 49-9 loss to Alabama. Beating Vanderbilt was a given, but a 31-17 win over then-No. 12 Kentucky has the Bulldogs, who earlier upset then-No. 15 Texas A&M, on the verge of bowl eligibility. But there's still much work to be done with Auburn and Ole Miss remaining after Arkansas.
7. KENTUCKY
RECORD: 6-2, 4-2 SEC
PRV. RANK: 5
THIS WEEK: vs. Tennessee, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN2
LINE: Pick 'em
STORYLINE: You can't help but wonder if knocking heads with No. 1 Georgia took the wind out of Kentucky's sails. The Wildcats, 6-0 going into that game, had an open date after falling to the Bulldogs and then took it on the chin at Mississippi State. A nice bowl is on the line, however, with four winnable games remaining on their slate.
8. LSU
RECORD: 4-4, 2-3 SEC
PRV. RANK: 9
THIS WEEK: at Alabama, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Alabama by 29
STORYLINE: You have to wonder if an open date will give LSU a little extra oomph going into its matchup with rival Alabama. We should get the answer pretty early from the Crimson Tide, which will likely want to put a lot of points on the scoreboard and gain a measure of revenge for the Tigers' win on the Bryant-Denny Stadium turf in 2019.
9. FLORIDA
RECORD: 4-4, 2-4 SEC
PRV. RANK: 8
THIS WEEK: at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Florida by 18
STORYLINE: Since walloping Georgia last Nov. 7, Florida is just 6-6 against SEC competition and 8-7 overall. That can only mean one thing in Gainesville: Dan Mullen's seat is growing warmer by the day. Just think how hot it will get if the Gators, who lost to LSU as a 14-point favorite, lose to an even bigger underdog South Carolina outfit.
10. ARKANSAS
RECORD: 5-3, 1-3 SEC
PRV. RANK: 10
THIS WEEK: vs. Mississippi State, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Arkansas by 5
STORYLINE: After starting the season with four wins in a row and soaring into the upper echelon of the AP poll, Arkansas fell on hard times with three consecutive losses. A win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff was just what the Hogs needed before an open date, and beating an improving State team would be a defining late-season moment.
11. TENNESSEE
RECORD: 4-4, 2-3 SEC
PRV. RANK: 11
THIS WEEK: at Kentucky, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN2
LINE: Pick 'em
STORYLINE: Fresh off an open date which came after losses to Ole Miss and Alabama, Tennessee would like to make a statement against Kentucky. The Wildcats came in at No. 18 in the initial CFP rankings and the Vols need to get back on the winning trail as they try to become bowl eligible needing two wins in their final four games.
12. SOUTH CAROLINA
RECORD: 4-4, 1-4 SEC
PRV. RANK: 12
THIS WEEK: vs. Florida, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Florida by 18
STORYLINE: South Carolina would love to make the best of last week's open date when the Gamecocks go against a Florida team that took its lumps from No. 1 Georgia last week. Even though it's a huge underdog at home, Carolina has got to be thinking about an upset that would get it to within a step of being bowl eligible.
13. MISSOURI
RECORD: 4-4, 1-3 SEC
PRV. RANK: 13
THIS WEEK: at Georgia, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Georgia by 38
STORYLINE: Missouri won the battle of the winless SEC East teams when it slipped by Vanderbilt last week, but the task becomes tougher Saturday. Going from cellar-dwelling Vandy to No. 1 Georgia on the road is quite the contrast, but the Tigers, who've climbed back to .500 overall, have no choice but to try and make the best of it.
14. VANDERBILT
RECORD: 2-7, 0-5 SEC
PRV. RANK: 14
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: The open date comes at a good time for Vanderbilt, which has lost 18 consecutive SEC games. Its best shot at winning in the league this season came and went last week when Missouri took a 37-28 victory. The good news is Vandy scored 28 points, which was two more than it had in its first four SEC contests combined.
Lines by Caesars Sportsbook