LSU has seen Texas A&M once this season, but Tigers coach Kim Mulkey isn’t counting on seeing the same group of Aggies when the teams collide Sunday at Reed Arena in College Station.
Despite trailing after three quarters, the No. 14 Tigers (20-4, 8-3) shot 57.1% in the fourth to pull out a 75-66 victory on Jan. 2. Texas A&M (14-9, 4-7) is now trying to salvage a spot in the NCAA tournament and has won three straight going into the 2 p.m. tipoff.
It’s been a disappointing season for the Aggies, the reigning SEC regular season champs, who were ranked for the first 10 weeks. They rose as high as No. 17 but have since tumbled out after starting the SEC 0-4.
Victories against Arkansas, Kentucky and Vanderbilt have the Aggies within two games of fifth place. LSU appears to have a tournament berth in the bag, but an A&M victory would burnish its résumé. It’s clear the Aggies are improving.
“When you’ve coached as long as (A&M coach) Gary Blair has, he figures out ways to make his team better,” Mulkey said. “They’re never too low, never let them get too high. It’s hard to win on the road.
“They haven’t forgotten we beat them here. They’re trying to improve their résumé, get some quality wins to maybe be on that bubble.”
LSU has also won its last three games, rebounding after losing back-to-back games on the road. But A&M is one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the conference, leaving LSU a difficult assignment.
Kayla Wells, a 6-foot senior guard, leads the Aggies with a 16.6 scoring average. The big trouble comes from the perimeter shooting threesome of Jordan Nixon, Destiny Pitts and Qadashah Hoppie, all shooting 38.8% or better on 3-pointers. They’ve combined to make 120 in 23 games.
Texas A&M is second in 3-point percentage at 39% and only three teams have made more treys than the Aggies' 156.
Wells and Nixon (11.3 ppg) were held to 6-of-29 shooting in the first meeting while Pitts (11 ppg) had 18 points and 11 rebounds.
LSU got 30 points from Alexis Morris, who transferred to LSU from A&M last year, and 17 from Khayla Pointer. Those two did their best work from 3-point range, combining to make eight of 16 while A&M hit 10 of 31.
LSU is trying to finish strong and lock up one of the top four spots in the SEC standings. The Tigers are currently tied for third with Florida.
“We have five games remaining, two games (at home),” Mulkey said. “There are no gimmies left. They’re all going to be like (the Georgia game). Everybody is trying to finish in the upper half of the league so they can get to NCAA tournament. There are many on our schedule fighting for byes in the SEC tournament, and hosting first and second rounds.
“I’m looking forward to going there because I’ll see a lot of former people from Baylor. LSU will have a ton of people because all those Baylor people will put on purple and gold. It’s Texas for the kids on the roster from Texas. Five more. We’re winding this baby down.”