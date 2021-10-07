After a loss to Auburn dropped LSU to 3-2 overall this season, the Tigers travel to undefeated and No. 16 Kentucky this weekend trying to put their season on the right track. These are staff writer Wilson Alexander's keys to the game.

1. Run the ball… if you can

All week, coach Ed Orgeron has said LSU needs to re-commit to running the ball. The Tigers are averaging 70.60 rushing yards per game, which ranks 128th in the country. They know they won’t win games like that, so they may use different formations and sets to spark the running game. That won’t be easy against a team that has allowed an average of 104.2 rushing yards, but LSU has to create balance on offense.

2. Force, then capitalize on turnovers

Here’s an unusual stat: Kentucky is 5-0, and yet the Wildcats are minus-nine in turnover margin, putting them 129th out of 130 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision. They have lost six fumbles and thrown six interceptions. The stat speaks to Kentucky’s defensive ability, but it also shows how the team is susceptible to mistakes. LSU will have a better chance to win if it can score off turnovers. It’s 31-5 under Orgeron when winning the turnover battle.

3. With all respect to Cade York…

The junior kicker is a tremendous asset, but LSU has to score touchdowns in the red zone. The Tigers probably wouldn’t have lost to Auburn last week if they hadn’t settled for three field goals inside the red zone, but the offense tends to score on longer plays. That will be difficult this week. Kentucky has allowed 11 plays over 20 yards, making it one of the best teams in the country at stopping explosive plays.

4. Make Kentucky throw

With Kentucky averaging 191 rushing yards per game, quarterback Will Levis hasn’t needed to do much. The Penn State transfer completed seven passes in an upset of Florida last weekend, and he has thrown an interception in every game this season. Levis hasn’t thrown for more than 180 yards in three Southeastern Conference games. LSU needs to stop the run and force Levis to throw downfield, allowing its pass rushers to pressure Levis into mistakes.