LSU players Tory Carter (44), Soni Fonua (53), and Nick Storz (85), carry "The Boot" trophy off the field after beating Arkansas 27-24 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

LSU starts a three-game home stretch to close out the regular season with Saturday night's contest against Arkansas in Death Valley. 

While the Razorbacks (6-3, 2-3) reached bowl eligibility with a 31-28 victory over Mississippi State last week, LSU (4-5, 2-4) needs two wins over the last three games to earn bowl consideration. 

If LSU plays up to the standard it did last week in a 20-14 loss at Alabama, it has a shot to pick up one of the SEC's bowl bids. 

Many national observers have been waiting to see if these Tigers would quit on Ed Orgeron, who is in the lame duck stage of his time at LSU. So far, LSU has shown up and competed each week.

Arkansas and LSU are at very different points in the histories of their two programs. While the Tigers are at a transitional phase, Arkansas is working its way out of the wilderness under second-year coach Sam Pittman. 

Scott Rabalais: Can LSU build on the effort it showed at Alabama against Arkansas?

Week 11: LSU vs. Arkansas

When: Saturday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The line: LSU (+2.5) at Alabama

Series record: LSU leads, 42-22-2

Arkansas record: 6-3, 2-3 in SEC

LSU record: 4-5, 2-4 in SEC

Ice, Cotton and a Wild Hog upset: Five memorable games in the LSU-Arkansas rivalry

HOW TO WATCH, STREAMING

The game is available to watch on the SEC Network and the Watch ESPN app with a cable account subscription that includes the SEC Network. 

RADIO

WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

WDGL-FM 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)

KLWB 103.7 FM (Lafayette)

Check here for more information on LSU football radio affiliates.

After loss to Alabama, a growing number of bowl projections have LSU staying home

NUMBERS TO KNOW

3.4: Average yards per rush for LSU.

5.1: Average yards per rush for LSU RB Tyrion Davis-Price.

5.3: Average yards per rush for the Arkansas offense.

3: Number of interceptions thrown by Arkansas QB K.J. Jefferson

780: Yards receiving by Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks

Key storylines

Tracking data, eye tests, sodium levels: The story of Jack Marucci and LSU's 'performance innovation' gurus

SEC Rankings, Week 11: With seven schools eligible for bowls, others trying to mount final push

How does LSU beat Arkansas? Here are 4 keys to a home upset

