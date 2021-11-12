LSU starts a three-game home stretch to close out the regular season with Saturday night's contest against Arkansas in Death Valley.
While the Razorbacks (6-3, 2-3) reached bowl eligibility with a 31-28 victory over Mississippi State last week, LSU (4-5, 2-4) needs two wins over the last three games to earn bowl consideration.
If LSU plays up to the standard it did last week in a 20-14 loss at Alabama, it has a shot to pick up one of the SEC's bowl bids.
Many national observers have been waiting to see if these Tigers would quit on Ed Orgeron, who is in the lame duck stage of his time at LSU. So far, LSU has shown up and competed each week.
Arkansas and LSU are at very different points in the histories of their two programs. While the Tigers are at a transitional phase, Arkansas is working its way out of the wilderness under second-year coach Sam Pittman.
Week 11: LSU vs. Arkansas
When: Saturday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
The line: LSU (+2.5) at Alabama
Series record: LSU leads, 42-22-2
Arkansas record: 6-3, 2-3 in SEC
LSU record: 4-5, 2-4 in SEC
HOW TO WATCH, STREAMING
The game is available to watch on the SEC Network and the Watch ESPN app with a cable account subscription that includes the SEC Network.
RADIO
WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)
WDGL-FM 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)
KLWB 103.7 FM (Lafayette)
Check here for more information on LSU football radio affiliates.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
3.4: Average yards per rush for LSU.
5.1: Average yards per rush for LSU RB Tyrion Davis-Price.
5.3: Average yards per rush for the Arkansas offense.
3: Number of interceptions thrown by Arkansas QB K.J. Jefferson
780: Yards receiving by Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks
SEC schedule for Saturday
11 a.m. - New Mexico State at Alabama (SEC Network)
11 a.m. - Mississippi State at Auburn (ESPN)
11 a.m. - Samford at Florida (SEC Network+)
2:30 p.m. - Georgia at Tennessee (CBS)
3 p.m. - South Carolina at Missouri (SECN)
6 p.m. - Texas A&M at Ole Miss (ESPN)
6 p.m. - Kentucky at Vanderbilt (ESPN2)
6:30 p.m. - Arkansas at LSU (SECN)
