After a win last weekend, LSU plays its highest-ranked opponent yet this season, facing No. 5 Texas A&M at Kyle Field. These are staff writer Wilson Alexander's keys to the game.

1. Handle crowd noise

The coronavirus pandemic limited SEC venues to 25% capacity. As a result, LSU hasn’t faced a rowdy and disruptive crowd. But coach Ed Orgeron thinks the fans in Kyle Field will make noise a factor for the first time this season. LSU will have to handle its emotions and the snap count on both sides of the ball. It also needs to create favorable situations for freshman quarterback TJ Finley so the noise doesn’t affect him.

2. Control the clock

It might not look flashy, but LSU’s methodical offensive approach worked last weekend. LSU held the ball for almost 42 minutes of game time, protecting its defense and keeping Arkansas off the field. The strategy helped prevent LSU from allowing explosive plays, a continuing trend despite defensive improvement. For LSU to upset Texas A&M, it needs to keep the Aggies off the field in a similar fashion. Texas A&M can’t score without the ball.

3. Manage third down

LSU struggled on third down most of the season, averaging a 33% conversion rate through five games, but last weekend, the Tigers converted 12 of 23 third downs. LSU reached manageable third downs by running for chunks of yardage on first and second down, which opened the entire playbook and helped maintain offensive rhythm. LSU must win third down on both sides. Texas A&M has the highest third-down conversion rate (62.03%) in the country.

4. Overwhelm the line

Texas A&M has arguably the best offensive line in the SEC. The Aggies have allowed two sacks — none since the season opener — which leads the conference and tops the nation amongst teams that played at least six games. It received a spot on the Joe Moore Award midseason honor roll, which recognizes the best offensive lines in the country. LSU’s defensive front, which has 16 sacks and 38 tackles for loss, has to create disruption.