BR.lsubaseball.013021 HS 372.JPG
Buy Now

LSU baseball holds practice, Friday, January 29, 2021, at Alex Box Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU moved up the start times for its baseball games opening weekend against Air Force and Notre Dame because of forecasted cold weather.

The No. 7 Tigers will now play Air Force at 4 p.m. Friday and Notre Dame at 4 p.m. Saturday. Both games were originally scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. inside Alex Box Stadium.

LSU will still close the weekend by playing Louisiana Tech at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Gates open an hour before first pitch for all three games.

Air Force, Notre Dame and Louisiana Tech will still play each other in a round-robin format throughout the weekend. Their games aren't open to the public.

Email Wilson Alexander at walexander@theadvocate.com

View comments