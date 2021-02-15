LSU moved up the start times for its baseball games opening weekend against Air Force and Notre Dame because of forecasted cold weather.
The No. 7 Tigers will now play Air Force at 4 p.m. Friday and Notre Dame at 4 p.m. Saturday. Both games were originally scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. inside Alex Box Stadium.
LSU will still close the weekend by playing Louisiana Tech at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Gates open an hour before first pitch for all three games.
Air Force, Notre Dame and Louisiana Tech will still play each other in a round-robin format throughout the weekend. Their games aren't open to the public.