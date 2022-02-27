LSU softball won all six of its games in the Purple & Gold Challenge from Friday to Sunday. After three weekends of play, the Tigers are now 12-5 but still near the bottom of the Southeastern Conference standings.
Shelbi Sunseri pitched a complete game and hit a walk-off home run Saturday night against Drake, Taylor Pleasants burst out of her hitting slump and Danieca Coffey continued her breakout campaign.
Three questions remain for the Tigers after 17 games and less than two weeks until SEC play.
Does LSU have more than three arms?
LSU coach Beth Torina walked out Tiger Park’s right-field gate Saturday night trying to wrap her mind around Sunseri's performance.
The fifth-year senior pitched a complete game, tallied a career-high 11 strikeouts and allowed only three hits. She was nearly perfect after the fourth inning: LSU retired 18 of the final 21 Drake batters. At the plate, Sunseri smashed two home runs, including the walk-off solo shot in the 10th inning.
Torina laughed when she was asked to describe the All-American’s performance.
“We are just lucky she is on our team,” Torina said. “She is an incredible player. She is our only fifth-year player, and she just looked like our leader tonight. We count on her a lot to be that leader, be brave and take us into big situations. She was all of that and more tonight, without question.”
Through 17 games, it appears three pitchers — Sunseri, Ali Kilponen and Shelby Wickersham — will handle the lion's share of innings in the circle for the Tigers. So far, the three have combined to pitch 89.6% of LSU’s innings, and Torina said Tuesday she is looking to rely more on a fourth arm.
That number is up from 2021. Last season, the same three arms pitched 83% of the Tigers’ innings, and LSU trotted out only five pitchers into the circle — the other two were Maribeth Gorsuch and Morgan Smith. Gorsuch graduated, and Smith, only a sophomore, has yet to pitch an inning this season.
Instead, the other two spots have gone to sophomore Taylor Edwards and the freshman Raelin Chaffin. The two have pitched only 10.8% of LSU’s innings and have combined for a 4.65 ERA. Their share of the innings is also down through 17 games: In 2021, Gorsuch and Smith pitched 16.2% of LSU’s innings.
Torina laughed off the idea she may be relying too heavily on Kilponen, Sunseri and Wickersham.
“Only three?” she said. “Who’s got the three that we have? We have way more than what most people have, so no, we’re in good shape.”
Why’d LSU struggle at the plate against Drake?
On Friday night, LSU run-ruled Drake. But on Saturday night, the Bulldogs took the Tigers to extra innings.
Torina and her players credited Drake pitcher Nicole Timmons and her riseball with cooling off the LSU bats. The Tigers don’t often face rise-balls.
“She did a good job keeping us off-balance,” Torina said, “and like you said, a riseball like that is something we do not see all the time. She did a nice job and we were lucky to get one there at the end.”
Timmons’ riseball gave LSU fits all night. Her slower pitches clashed with Purdue’s speed from the previous game, and the Tiger bats were often too early and too far under on her pitches. LSU recorded a season-high 12 hits, but they frequently popped up into Drake’s gloves.
Sunseri was responsible for two of LSU’s three runs.
“I think she is a good pitcher and I think we were just trying to hit the deep ball,” Danieca Coffey said, “and with the wind blowing in, so we needed to get on top of the ball, which isn’t what we usually talk about, so I think we had to rethink our plan and know we need to try to stay on top of the ball.”
Who’s been the breakout star?
Amanda Doyle is out, and Coffey is in.
Coffey is having a breakout season hitting leadoff for the Tigers. She filled the void at third base left by Doyle, who is now a student assistant coach while she works on her master’s degree.
Coffey, a sophomore, is an expert slapper, skilled bunter and quick baserunner. Her .438 batting average and 25 hits lead the team, and her .483 on-base percentage is near the team-lead as well. Her streak of consecutive games with a hit ended Sunday at 14, the longest stretch of her career. Over the third weekend, Coffey was 11-21 with nine singles and two doubles.
In 2021, Coffey appeared in 41 games and started 31 of them as a freshman. She hit .226 and recorded an on-base percentage of .247. She’s from Richwood, Texas, a small town of 4,000 outside of Houston.
“She’s such a dynamic offensive player,” Torina said. “It’s so fun to watch her hit. She’s a great hitter, she can hit any type of pitching, she’s got so many weapons, she’s got speed, power. She’s really got it all.”