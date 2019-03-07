GAINESVILLE, Fla. — With 7.8 seconds remaining in overtime on Wednesday night in Exactech Arena, someone punched a button to que up the classic song “I Won’t Back Down,” by the late Tom Petty.
The Gainesville native’s hit became a staple at Florida football games after his death in Oct. 2017, ironically between the third and fourth quarters of a game with LSU that fall.
But it went out over the loudspeakers Wednesday with the Gators basketball team trying to keep its flagging NCAA tournament hopes alive in a key game with the 10th-ranked Tigers.
Well, I won’t back down
No, I won’t back down
You can stand me up at the gates of Hell
But I won’t back down
Nearly 10,000 fans loudly belted out the lyrics in unison as Will Wade and his coaching staff plotted the defensive strategy that would help his team hold on for a 79-78 victory that put LSU on the doorstep of its first Southeastern Conference regular-season title since 2009.
On this chilly evening, exactly two weeks after falling to Florida 82-77 in overtime in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, it was LSU which didn’t back down — duplicating something the Tigers have done so often this season.
No, I’ll stand my ground
Won’t be turned around
And I’ll keep this world from draggin’ me down
Gonna stand my ground
Actually, two plays were key to LSU claiming another victory and becoming only the third team since 1998 to go 9-0 on the road in the SEC; the others were Florida in 2014 and Kentucky in 2015.
The first play came after Florida thought it put LSU away with a clutch 3-point basket from the baseline by Jalen Hudson with 6.2 seconds to play in regulation against the Tigers’ 1-3-1 zone.
That gave the Gators a brief 72-70 lead before Tremont Waters darted to the other end of the floor, blowing past Andrew Nembhard and Kevarrius Hayes to get in position for the layup that sent the game to overtime.
“Whether the layup goes in or not, you know, sometimes you make them … sometimes you miss them,” Wade said. “It was fortunate to be our night.
"We knew what we were going to do. … We jetted up the court, got him the ball with a head of steam and he went right to the front of the rim.”
And I won’t back down (I won’t back down)
Hey, baby
There ain’t no easy way out (I won’t back down)
Hey, I will stand my ground
And I won’t back down
Then, after the crowd sang during a Florida timeout with LSU clinging to a one-point lead in overtime, the Tigers came back with the same 1-3-1 zone that Hudson burned for the 3-point shot at the end of regulation.
This time, the defense forced Hudson, who had already scored 33 points, to give the ball up to teammate Keyontae Johnson as Hudson lost his balance and fell to the floor.
Johnson got the ball to KeVaughn Allen, who tried to attack the rim on a baseline drive but failed to get a shot off before the final buzzer.
“I thought that’s kind of what they thought (that LSU would be in man),” Wade said. “The side out of bounds is a good time to spring that 1-3-1.
"I think we felt that they beat us the first time in it so they wouldn’t think we’d be in it again. I thought it gave us the best chance to win.”
It did, and the once-rocking building went silent when the Tigers racked up another road win in conference play.
Well, I know what’s right
I got just one life
In a world that keeps on pushin’ me around
But I’ll stand my ground