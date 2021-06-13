After losing Game 1 of the NCAA super regional because of a messy sixth inning, LSU will try to avoid getting swept and force a deciding final game Sunday afternoon.

Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.

+4 Buried by home runs, LSU's season ends in blowout loss to Tennessee at super regional KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — They stood along the dugout railing for a moment, these players who heard so many tell them their team would never make the…

WHEN: 2 p.m. CT Sunday

WHERE: Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

TV: ESPN2 (Note: The game started on ESPNU. The Virginia-Dallas Baptist game was still playing on ESPN2.)

Our game will be on ESPNU until the conclusion of the Virginia-Dallas Baptist game currently on ESPN2.#GeauxTigers — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 13, 2021

ONLINE: ESPN3

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is unranked in the NCAA tournament. Tennessee is the No. 3 overall seed.

RECORDS: LSU is 38-24. Tennessee is 49-16.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — Jr. RHP Landon Marceaux (7-6, 2.44 ERA, 99.2 IP, 25 BB, 112 SO); UT — Fr. RHP Blade Tidwell (9-3, 3.25 ERA, 88.2 IP, 32 BB, 80 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU pitched well enough to win the first game of the super regional, but the Tigers struck out 16 times and went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position. They'll have to hit better against Tidwell, who allowed two runs over 5 ⅔ innings the last time he faced LSU. The Tigers expect to get a quality start from Marceaux after conserving him for an extra day. They need to give him plenty of run support to have a chance of reaching the College World Series.