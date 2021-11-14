LSU’s pre-conference schedule looks innocent enough with several in-state schools and others that don’t particularly stand out at first glance.

But the Tigers’ Sunday opponent was a buzz saw hiding behind a four-letter acronym.

An experienced and capable Florida Gulf Coast University connected on 14 3-point shots and 16 layups while dismantling LSU 88-74 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

It wasn’t a big surprise to LSU coach Kim Muley that FGCU, with four seniors and a junior in the starting lineup, was a terrible matchup for the still-congealing Tigers (1-1). She had to resort to subbing in post players alternately on offensive and defensive possessions at times to try and keep pace.

The Eagles were 26-3 and an NCAA tournament team last season under Karl Smesko, who is third in career coaching victories (583) behind UConn’s Geno Auriemma and Mulkey (633).

LSU didn’t play that poorly offensively but couldn’t answer when FGCU took control of the game at the start of the second half.

LSU missed its first five shots of the third quarter as the Eagles expanded a three-point halftime lead to 18. When the Tigers rallied to cut the margin in half midway through the fourth quarter and came up with defensive stops, they couldn’t convert on the other end.

“It’s not fun to juggle posts in and out of the game like that,” Mulkey said. “You can’t get in a flow. They shoot the 3-ball from all over the floor. I’m not sure if we’d made an adjustment on switching at all positions, it still exposes you.

“What you have to do on the offensive end is score the ball. It was a nine-point game with eight minutes to go and we made three or four stops in a row, and we couldn’t execute, score the ball, get it into the hands of the people we needed to. That’s going to come with time, playing with each other.”

Atlantic Sun Player of the Year Kierstan Bell scored 32 points and had 10 rebounds while Tishara Morehouse and Kendall Spray had 17 each. Bell and Spray combined to go 10 for 14 from beyond the arc as the Eagles sank 14 of 25.

When LSU tried to stop the 3, the Eagles drove the basket and converted.

“The effort was fine; the defense was not good, but I’ve got to play certain kids to stay in ball games, but they exposed us defensively,” Mulkey said. “It wasn’t unexpected.”

Khayla Pointer scored 23 points and had 10 rebounds with five assists for LSU. Alexis Morris added 12 in her first action since gaining eligibility, but the rest of the lineup was 17 for 42 (40%) from the field.

LSU's 6-foot-5 bigs Hannah Gusters and Faustine Aifuwa shuttled in on offensive sets in place of Awa Trasi and Autumn Newby. The cumbersome strategy didn’t work. Morris sank a free throw to make it 79-70 with 6:51 left. But that was the last time the deficit was in single digits.

“This isn’t the kind of game we needed on our schedule this early,” Mulkey said. “It was one we inherited. We’re not going to let it devastate us. We’ll get in the film room, and I don’t know if you can honestly say correct things. We’ve got kids that can’t guard that kind of stuff.”

